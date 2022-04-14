29.2 C
Doha
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar Charity donates $1.5 million in aid to Gaza

By Hazar Kilani

-

PoliticsBusinessTop Stories
[Small felafel branch along the Gaza beach, Electronic Intifada]

The Israeli blockade of Gaza has caused damage to its economy and resulted in the territory’s ‘de-development,’ according to the UN.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that Qatar Charity has donated $1.5 million in aid to support food relief in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In this round of aid distribution, around 90,300 food-insecure people in the blockaded Gaza Strip will be able to meet their most basic food needs for three months.

Gaza is a small self-governing Palestinian region that, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, came under Israeli rule following the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Since 2007, Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza, putting over two million Palestinians in a dire economic and living situation.

“As the blockade enters its fifteenth year, unemployment levels continue to increase each year with every graduation cycle. This dire unemployment situation compounds an already fragile economy, deteriorated infrastructure, internal political divisions and repeated cycles of conflict,” the UNRWA said in a statement.

Read also: Qatar Charity rebuilds 1,600 houses damaged in Israeli offensive on Gaza

Qatar Charity rebuilds 1,600 houses damaged in Israeli offensive on Gaza

“We believe that UNRWA food assistance to Palestine refugees provides them with food security and maintains their dignity,” said the Director of UNRWA, Thomas White, in a statement. He also highlighted that Qatar Charity’s support “indicates high commitment to the humanitarian values and engagement in the international development.”

Qatar donated $360 million last year to Gaza, which was spread over the course of 2021. The Gulf state pledged $480 million in support for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip back in 2019.

Gaza’s airspace and territorial waters are under Israeli control, as are two of the three border crossing points. The third is under Egypt.

UNRWA was founded in 1949 to offer aid and protection to Palestinian refugees in five countries including Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza, until they are granted the right to return to the homes they were forced to flee as a result of Israel’s occupation.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Inflation rate in Qatar records 4% rise

Hazar Kilani - 0
Qatar's inflation rate has risen dramatically in recent years, primarily due to the economic challenges posed by the global pandemic. The consumer price index (CPI), which monitors...
Read more
Culture

Qatar Charity distributes hundreds of Iftar meals daily

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatari and volunteering teams prepare Iftar meals every day for hundreds of families with limited income. More than 500 people from low-income families in Qatar...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar’s new sustainable ‘Hospital of the Future’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Have you ever wondered what the future of innovative medical care will look like? Qatar is already a few steps ahead. A glimpse of how...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.