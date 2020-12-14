21.4 C
Doha
Monday, December 14, 2020
Qatar charity donates over $6.5 million to support relief work in Syria 

By Hala Abdallah

Qatar Charity (QC) together with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) have announced the allocation of $ 6,966,148 through the ‘Quest’ initiative, aimed at providing several health projects to the people of Syria.

A grant agreement  has been signed by QC and QFFD to support urgent relief in northern Syria. A number of health projects are now underway, promising a major improvement in primary health care for hundreds of thousands of people in the war-torn country. The money will be used to purchase, build and provide a variety of different health facilities in the governorates of Idlib and Aleppo, in addition to upgrading access to life-saving primary health services by operating six healthcare centres in Syria’s north.  

Up till now, 10 ambulances have been purchased, equipped, and sent for use in the country that’s been devastated by almost a decade of war. Immediate projects also include the building of central warehouses to store medical supplies.

Simultaneously a project is in progress to improve specialised health services in both Idlib and Aleppo, where the hospitals are equipped.

Read also: More than 800,000 Syrian children receive polio vaccine thanks to Qatar’s Red Crescent

“Under this program, three hospitals will receive support to offer continued healthcare services to the local population, and 12 months of operating costs will be covered,” according to Qatar Charity.

“In addition, obstetric and newborn care services will be offered at the women and children’s specialized hospital, which provides maternal and child health care services, including pediatrics and reproductive health. Some 111,600 persons are expected to benefit from this project,” QC added.

The health care services and medical consultations supplied are hoped to aid more than 200,000 people. 

