18.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar charity fights blindness in Nigeria 

By Hala Abdallah

-

317 operations were performed on blind people in Nigeria.

Thousands of people in Nigeria received crucial medical assistance from Qatar Charity (QC) as part of three campaigns to fight blindness.

The project, in coordination with the local government and the ministry of health, extends medical assistance for examinations, surgeries, medicines, and eyeglasses to those suffering from blindness. 

The initiative is based on Qatar Charity’s 2018-2022 strategy to combat blindness, as per a plan by the World Health Organisation.

In Sokoto, Kano, and Yobe, the three campaigns changed thousands of lives.

Read also: Qatar based doctors on surgical mission saving lives in Somalia

In Sokoto alone, “1,209 patients were examined, and 107 surgeries were performed, while in Kano and Yobe states, 1,216 people benefited in each of them, as many cases were examined. Urgent surgery was performed for many patients,” according to QC.

To provide more long-term help, the charity also established five centres and clinics specialised in eye diseases and operations and confirmed it would train 50 doctors to become qualified to operate modern eye surgeries. 

Medics sent by the charity also provided information on how to prevent eye diseases as well as the novel coronavirus.  

Training courses were also organised by the charity to improve the health care system in Nigeria.

Commissioner of Health in Yobe state, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi hailed Qatar Charity’s initiative to provide medical care for people in need in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Health in Sokoto state Dr Mohamed Ali said more than  100 surgeries had been conducted and 600 glasses were distributed for patients from “poor families and the families of orphans.”

Qatar Charity’s 2018-2022 strategy to combat blindness aims to provide medical services to patients in 14 selected countries, including Sudan, Niger, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Kenya, Comoros, Chad, Ghana, as well as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Yemen, Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan.

“Qatar Charity has contributed with many partners to alleviate the causes of visual impairment that lead to blindness in many countries through various programs and activities such as implementing specialised medical camps for eye diseases in many countries, including Yemen, Sudan, and Niger,” QC said in a statement.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

BREAKING: Saudi-Qatar border opens after three-year blockade

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
After more than three years of an illegal air, land and sea blockade, restrictions have been lifted. Kuwait on Monday confirmed the blockade on Qatar...
Read more
Top Stories

All Gulf leaders ‘expected to attend’ summit, says GCC official

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The summit is expected to move ongoing negotiations between Doha and Riyadh to end the three-year-long dispute. The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council...
Read more
News

Qatar Red Crescent provides $1.4 million in medical aid to besieged Gaza

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) hired professional medical staff to perform major thoracic surgeries in Gaza.   A $1.4 million project to provide specialist medical help...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Qatar-Saudi land border crossing ‘preparing to reopen’: Sources

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Salwa crossing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has been closed since the blockade was imposed in 2017. Employees at the shared Qatari-Saudi Abu Samra...

Calling all beach lovers: Three new resorts to open in Qatar

Top Stories

Egypt’s Sisi ‘ready to open airspace’ to Qatar flights: reports

Top Stories

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

Top Stories

Qatar among top 10 countries to move to

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.