Qatar charity fights blindness in Nigeria 

317 operations were performed on blind people in Nigeria.

Thousands of people in Nigeria received crucial medical assistance from Qatar Charity (QC) as part of three campaigns to fight blindness.

The project, in coordination with the local government and the ministry of health, extends medical assistance for examinations, surgeries, medicines, and eyeglasses to those suffering from blindness.

The initiative is based on Qatar Charity’s 2018-2022 strategy to combat blindness, as per a plan by the World Health Organisation.

In Sokoto, Kano, and Yobe, the three campaigns changed thousands of lives.

In Sokoto alone, “1,209 patients were examined, and 107 surgeries were performed, while in Kano and Yobe states, 1,216 people benefited in each of them, as many cases were examined. Urgent surgery was performed for many patients,” according to QC.

To provide more long-term help, the charity also established five centres and clinics specialised in eye diseases and operations and confirmed it would train 50 doctors to become qualified to operate modern eye surgeries.

Medics sent by the charity also provided information on how to prevent eye diseases as well as the novel coronavirus.

Training courses were also organised by the charity to improve the health care system in Nigeria.

Commissioner of Health in Yobe state, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi hailed Qatar Charity’s initiative to provide medical care for people in need in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Health in Sokoto state Dr Mohamed Ali said more than 100 surgeries had been conducted and 600 glasses were distributed for patients from “poor families and the families of orphans.”

Qatar Charity’s 2018-2022 strategy to combat blindness aims to provide medical services to patients in 14 selected countries, including Sudan, Niger, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Kenya, Comoros, Chad, Ghana, as well as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Yemen, Pakistan, Turkey, Jordan.

“Qatar Charity has contributed with many partners to alleviate the causes of visual impairment that lead to blindness in many countries through various programs and activities such as implementing specialised medical camps for eye diseases in many countries, including Yemen, Sudan, and Niger,” QC said in a statement.