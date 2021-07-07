36.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Qatar Charity hires over 50,000 Palestinian youth in new initiative

By Farah AlSharif

Qatar Charity’s ‘Taqat’ initiative has succeeded in training over 50,000 youth in Palestine in this unique humanitarian project.

Qatar Charity (QC) has trained and hired more than 50,000 youth in Palestine through its ‘Taqat’ initiative, described as one of the world’s “unique humanitarian initiatives”, Qatar News Agency reported.

QC has continued its effort to empower youth in Palestine, both socially and economically, with the new ‘Taqat’ providing even more opportunities for young people to work for Qatari and international companies remotely.

The aim of the initiative is to alleviate the burden of unemployment, improve the economic situation of Palestinian families and strengthen the role of creative youth while providing them with employment services.

‘Taqat’ is expected to hire hundreds of skilled graduates and youth to create and write content, graphic design, produce videos, motion graphics, translation and accounting, as well as perform other tasks.

Read also: Five inspiring figures to celebrate this Arab Youth Day

It’s part of a recent ‘Palestine Relief’ campaign launched by QC to support Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Approximately 40,000 Palestinians graduate from higher education institutes every year according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

However, most are unemployed due to limited work opportunities.

