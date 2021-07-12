Qatar Charity, Jordan sign QAR 10 million deal to provide Covid-19 vaccines

Jordan was one of the world’s first countries to vaccinate refugees.

Qatar Charity and Jordan signed an agreement on Sunday to provide the Hashemite kingdom with a QAR 10 million grant to support its vaccination efforts, the Jordanian news agency [Petra] reported.

The grant will help Jordan vaccinate the “largest” number of residents on its land, while also vaccinating Syrian refugees present in the country.

Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Nasser Shraideh, and CEO of Qatar Charity Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari said the move further exemplifies the strong bilateral ties between Amman and Doha.

Since global vaccination campaigns kicked off early this year, Jordan has been one of the first countries to vaccinate refugees. The kingdom hosts up to 658,000 registered Syrian refugees.

Qatar’s global vaccination efforts

Qatar has been extending a helping hand to the international community since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak last year, providing medical equipments and vaccines worldwide.

Doha donated a field hospital with 200 medics and 100 respirators to Tunisia where authorities on Friday recorded the highest daily Covid-19 death toll and warned of a “catastrophe”.

Qatar also supplied Paraguay last month with the first batch of the 99,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the aim to donate a total of 400,000 vaccines to the South American country.

In April, Qatar announced a major $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than three million refugees and displaced people in 20 countries around the world.

Up to 3,650,000 of vulnerable populations, including internally displaced people and migrant communities are set be vaccinated as part of the campaign.

Qatar Airways has also been pivotal in delivering much-needed vaccines around the globe.

