Qatar Charity launches humanitarian initiative to help 18 countries

Food, shelter and health essentials to be provided for refugees around the world during harsh winter conditions.

Qatar Charity (QC) is launching the ‘Warmth Convoys’ initiative to aid refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 18 different countries. The initiative is in cooperating with various media professionals, sporting personalities, social media influencers, and social activists.

It comes as part of QC’s winter campaign, ‘Warmth and Peace’ and will follow through till March 1st this year, according to QC.

Through the project, QC will collect “financial and donations to deliver winter aid to refugees, IDPs, and underprivileged families to meet their winter needs.” The aid includes food, shelter essentials, health, as well as non-food related services which will all feed into Qatar’s vision of supporting people in need during the harsh conditions of winter.

The ‘Warmth Convoys’ project is a “competition in doing good between the northern, central and southern regions of Qatar. Three teams will contest in fundraising. The Northern Region Team, led by Ibrahim Al-Harami, will collect donations at specified collection points in Rawdat Al-Hamama, Al-Mazrooah and other areas,” the report added.

Abdul Rahman Al-Ashkar, responsible for the Central Region Team, will collect donations from Al-Kheesa and Bu Hamour to Dukhan areas. Mohsen Jasim, in charge of the Southern Region Team, will collect donations from Al-Thumama, Al Hilal, Al-Matar Al-Qadeem, Al-Wakra, and Al-Wukair all the way to the far southern areas.

The report specified that there will be specific collection points from February 16 to 20, 2022 to gather the in-kind donations. Cars and pieces of jewellry and can also be donated for this project.

QC is urging benefactors and shop owners to help the campaign in accomplishing its goal to benefit the “largest possible number of refugees and IDPs.” The official website has provided a link for people to easily access the donation virtual box and help support the cause: https://www.qcharity.org/en/qa.

The winter campaign is worth nearly 90 million Qatari riyals and is potentially supporting more than 1.4 million people, which include “IDPs, refugees, and underprivileged families,” the report said.

