Qatar Charity launches Iftar project to benefit Syrian refugees in Turkey

Turkey is the largest host of Syrian refugees, where more than 3.6 million are currently sheltered.

Qatar Charity launched an Iftar project on Monday to support at least 140,000 disadvantaged people, including Syrian refugees, in Syria and Turkey throughout the fasting month of Ramadan.

The initiative aims to feed 1500 Syrian internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in Azaz’s camps, located in the countryside of Aleppo.

Meals are also going to be distributed in Turkey to 94,000 people, including Syrian refugees and low-income Turkish families.

Covering various municipalities in Istanbul and Gaziantep, at least 1,000 Iftar meals per day are going to be given to the elderly and orphans from the Syrian refugees population and the host community of Turkey.

“High-quality Iftar meals are prepared and packaged at the municipal kitchens, taking into account the safety and health of the beneficiaries,” said Qatar Charity.

The project compliments the efforts of another campaign by Qatar Charity, titled “Ramadan of Hope”, comprising of 33 million Ramadan projects that seek to benefit more than one million people in 39 countries across the globe.

“The Ramadan drive includes several seasonal projects, which are ‘Feed the Fasting’ (food packages and Iftar meals), Zakat al-Fitr, and ‘Eid Clothing’. The Ramadan campaign focuses on crisis-hit areas and poverty-stricken communities,” noted the charity organisation.

According to the UN, there are at least 5,721,883 registered Syrian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland due to the ongoing war in Syria since 2011.

The war waged by Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad regime has internally displaced 6.7 million people as 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian protection in the country.

Jordan hosts over 660,000 Syrian refugees, out of which at least 80% live outside camps as 128,000 live in refugee camps including Za’atari and Al-Azraq. Almost 80% of Syrian refugees in Jordan were living on $3 a day—under the national poverty line.

In Iraq, there are at least 244,000 registered refugees.

The Syrian refugee crisis is expected to worsen with the Assad regime still in power, carrying out attacks on civilians with the backing of Russia and Iran.

Qatar has long stressed the need to reach a political resolution in Syria whilst refusing to normalise with the Assad regime for its crimes against humanity.

The Gulf state also shut down its embassy in Syria as the revolution took place whilst openly calling on Assad to step down.

The UN said last month that a total 22 million people have been displaced as more than 100,000 are missing or forcibly disappeared. The country’s poverty rate has also reached 90%, with 14.6 million people depending on humanitarian aid.

