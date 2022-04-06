33.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Charity launches Iftar project to benefit Syrian refugees in Turkey

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: Qatar Charity

Turkey is the largest host of Syrian refugees, where more than 3.6 million are currently sheltered.

Qatar Charity launched an Iftar project on Monday to support at least 140,000 disadvantaged people, including Syrian refugees, in Syria and Turkey throughout the fasting month of Ramadan.

The initiative aims to feed 1500 Syrian internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in Azaz’s camps, located in the countryside of Aleppo.

Meals are also going to be distributed in Turkey to 94,000 people, including Syrian refugees and low-income Turkish families.

Covering various municipalities in Istanbul and Gaziantep, at least 1,000 Iftar meals per day are going to be given to the elderly and orphans from the Syrian refugees population and the host community of Turkey.

Qatar stresses need to prevent impunity in Syria to halt crimes against humanity

“High-quality Iftar meals are prepared and packaged at the municipal kitchens, taking into account the safety and health of the beneficiaries,” said Qatar Charity.

The project compliments the efforts of another campaign by Qatar Charity, titled “Ramadan of Hope”, comprising of 33 million Ramadan projects that seek to benefit more than one million people in 39 countries across the globe.

“The Ramadan drive includes several seasonal projects, which are ‘Feed the Fasting’ (food packages and Iftar meals), Zakat al-Fitr, and ‘Eid Clothing’. The Ramadan campaign focuses on crisis-hit areas and poverty-stricken communities,” noted the charity organisation.

According to the UN, there are at least 5,721,883 registered Syrian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland due to the ongoing war in Syria since 2011.

The war waged by Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad regime has internally displaced 6.7 million people as 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian protection in the country.

Turkey is the largest host of Syrian refugees, where more than 3.6 million are currently sheltered.

Jordan hosts over 660,000 Syrian refugees, out of which at least 80% live outside camps as 128,000 live in refugee camps including Za’atari and Al-Azraq. Almost 80% of Syrian refugees in Jordan were living on $3 a day—under the national poverty line.

In Iraq, there are at least 244,000 registered refugees.

The Syrian refugee crisis is expected to worsen with the Assad regime still in power, carrying out attacks on civilians with the backing of Russia and Iran.

Qatar has long stressed the need to reach a political resolution in Syria whilst refusing to normalise with the Assad regime for its crimes against humanity.

The Gulf state also shut down its embassy in Syria as the revolution took place whilst openly calling on Assad to step down.

The UN said last month that a total 22 million people have been displaced as more than 100,000 are missing or forcibly disappeared. The country’s poverty rate has also reached 90%, with 14.6 million people depending on humanitarian aid.

___________________________________________________________________

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shower your loved ones this Ramadan season with Qinwan’s unique selection

Doha News Team - 0
Dates have a religious significance as they were eaten by Prophet Mohammad (peace and blessings of God be upon him) to break his fast. As...
Read more
News

Qatar stresses need to prevent impunity in Syria to halt crimes against humanity

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state had shut down its embassy in Damascus at the height of the Arab Spring. Qatar stressed the need to prevent impunity in...
Read more
Business

Silatech extends a helping hand to thousands of unemployed youth

Doha News Team - 0
To date, Silatech along with its partners has provided more than 2 million employment opportunities for youth in several countries around the world. There is...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Events & Ticketing

Ticketless fans not allowed entry to Qatar during World Cup over...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar is reportedly planning to open more than 100 hotels and "serviced residences" to satisfy the expected demand. Fans who have failed to secure a match ticket...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

News

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.