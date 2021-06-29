39.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Qatar Charity opens ‘education city’ for orphans in Sudan

By Farah AlSharif

In The Classroom
Source: Qatar Charity

The Taiba Education City project is the largest of its kind in Sudan, and spans across 9,000 sqm. 

Qatar Charity (QC) has opened the Taiba Education City in Sudan, in the largest project of its kind in Sudan that is set to provide inclusive services for orphaned children in the northeast African country.

The complex spans across 9,000-sqm and consists of several facilities, including a foundation school with nine classrooms and a computer lab as well as a secondary school with four classrooms, a laboratory, a library and a computer lab.

Taiba Education City also hosts offices and a health centre that will provide medical services for students and residents from surrounding villages.

The city, which is a model project of QC in Sudan, also includes various administrative facilities, dining and activities halls, sports facilities and a dormitory for 500 orphans.

Read also: Qatar trains midwives across remote areas in Afghanistan

During its inauguration, Sudan’s Minister of Social Development Ahmed Adam Bakheet thanked the State of Qatar for continuously supporting the Sudanese people.

He also hailed QC’s major projects that have been implemented within the framework of the Darfur Peace Agreement which, under the sponsorship and mediation of Doha, brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

At least 300,000 people were killed and around 2.7 million were displaced during the Darfur genocide.

Qatar’s ambassador to Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi said that the opening of the Taiba Education City is the continuation of the humanitarian and charitable works, service and development projects implemented by the State of Qatar across Sudan, in cooperation with the public and private sectors.

He noted that among these works, services, and projects are those implemented by Qatar Charity in the fields of education, health, water, and sponsorship, in addition to building model villages within Qatar’s initiative for the development of Darfur.

Qatar-Sudan ties

Qatar and Sudan have had strong bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

The Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

In 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

© Doha News 2020.