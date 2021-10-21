34.2 C
Doha
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Charity opens office in Jordan to help with refugee crisis

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: Qatar Charity

The Jordan office will be among Qatar Charity’s 30 offices around the world. 

Qatar Charity (QC) has opened an office in Jordan at a ceremony attended by the Minister of State and chairperson of QC Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani.

Al Thani presented honorary shields to QC’s partners in the Hashemite Kingdom, such as the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Arabian Medical Relief (AMR).

Jordan plays a crucial role in the case of refugees and asylum seekers. 

The kingdom hosts more than two million Palestinian refugees registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. It also hosts nearly 1.4 million refugees who fled from the war in Syria in 2011.

QC will provide humanitarian services across Jordan, supporting those in need, whether in the camps or in the communities and regions hosting refugees. 

According to Qatar’s ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani, QC is keen on alleviating the suffering of Syrian refugees and lessening the burdens of the countries of asylum, especially Jordan considering its limited resources.

King Abdullah’s visit to Doha reflects strength of Qatar-Jordan ties: envoy

QC established a presence and representation in the kingdom in 2016 through further progressing relief work through programmes, projects and assistance. QC was also successful in sponsoring more than 5,000 orphans from refugee families and vulnerable Jordanian households.

Qatari-Jordanian ties

The inauguration of the new Jordan office reflects the deeply rooted relationship between Doha and Amman.

Last week, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Amiri Diwan during his first visit to the Gulf state in several years.

The visit of Jordan’s King Abdullah II was a reflection of the strength of ties between Qatar and the Hashemite kingdom, according to Qatar’s envoy to the kingdom.

The two discussed relations between the two Arab states and the means to expand them during an official session of talks between the royals.

The two leaders were later spotted having dinner at one of the restaurants in Msheireb Downtown – the capital’s newest and most luxurious areas.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Employers to provide non-Qatari employees with health insurance, ministry rules

Farah AlSharif - 0
A newly approved law in Qatar stipulates that health insurance is now mandatory for visitors and expats alike. A mandatory health insurance system will be...
Read more
News

‘Sweet day’: Afghan sports women evacuated onboard Qatar flight from Kabul 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar facilitated the evacuation of another group of Afghan women athletes. Women footballers, basketball players and other athletes evacuated from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan onboard a Qatar...
Read more
News

Qatari businessman involved in UK ‘reckless’ driving accident avoids jail time

Hala Abdallah - 0
The 66-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A Qatari businessman has avoided time in prison despite pleading guilty on Tuesday to killing a...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.