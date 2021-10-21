Qatar Charity opens office in Jordan to help with refugee crisis

The Jordan office will be among Qatar Charity’s 30 offices around the world.

Qatar Charity (QC) has opened an office in Jordan at a ceremony attended by the Minister of State and chairperson of QC Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani.

Al Thani presented honorary shields to QC’s partners in the Hashemite Kingdom, such as the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Arabian Medical Relief (AMR).

Jordan plays a crucial role in the case of refugees and asylum seekers.

The kingdom hosts more than two million Palestinian refugees registered with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. It also hosts nearly 1.4 million refugees who fled from the war in Syria in 2011.

QC will provide humanitarian services across Jordan, supporting those in need, whether in the camps or in the communities and regions hosting refugees.

According to Qatar’s ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani, QC is keen on alleviating the suffering of Syrian refugees and lessening the burdens of the countries of asylum, especially Jordan considering its limited resources.

QC established a presence and representation in the kingdom in 2016 through further progressing relief work through programmes, projects and assistance. QC was also successful in sponsoring more than 5,000 orphans from refugee families and vulnerable Jordanian households.

Qatari-Jordanian ties

The inauguration of the new Jordan office reflects the deeply rooted relationship between Doha and Amman.

Last week, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Amiri Diwan during his first visit to the Gulf state in several years.

The visit of Jordan’s King Abdullah II was a reflection of the strength of ties between Qatar and the Hashemite kingdom, according to Qatar’s envoy to the kingdom.

The two discussed relations between the two Arab states and the means to expand them during an official session of talks between the royals.

The two leaders were later spotted having dinner at one of the restaurants in Msheireb Downtown – the capital’s newest and most luxurious areas.