Qatar Charity opens QR5.2m multi-service centre in Kyrgyzstan 

Qatar Charity has unveiled a multi-service centre in the Chuy Region of Kyrgyzstan, to assist disadvantaged communities and improve social services for marginalized and vulnerable people.
The charity’s initiative, funded by benefactors in Qatar, will help more than 18,000 people including orphans, through providing 30 housing units, a school and kindergarten, a health centre, a mosque, and a sewing workshop to create jobs.
Qatar’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Mr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, explained that “this strategic project comes within the framework of strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, and aims to alleviate the suffering of the families of orphans and poor families, so that they can lead a dignified life.”
The centre’s estimated cost is more than QR5.2mn, including public health services and projects to achieve development in areas suffering from a lack of basic services.
In addition, amid a cold winter season in the Kyrgyz Republic, the centre is also taking into consideration the weather condition in the area as it seeks to provide the Chuy region with a source of water and heating.
