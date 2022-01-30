19.6 C
Qatar Charity partners with UN to help Afghan refugees

By Fatemeh Salari

Doha opened its borders to Afghan refugees following the country’s humanitarian crisis, providing community services to ensure their safe transition into a life away from home.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) embarked on a cooperation agreement to launch a project providing community services, mental health and psychosocial support for the Afghan citizens hosted by Qatar.

On 26th January, Secretary-General of QRCS Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi and Chief of Mission of the United Nations IOM in Qatar Iman Younis Ereiqat, signed the joint agreement at QRCS‘ headquarters.

The project primarily entails community activities focused on alleviating the psychosocial repercussions of displacement, in the wake of the recent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Watch exclusively on Doha News: ‘We’ve lost a lot’: Afghan evacuees in Qatar look back on life they left behind 

With a special focus on children, adolescents and caregivers, QRCS’ six-month long project aims to provide educational, cultural, sports, recreational, artistic and volunteering facilities. It will create and operate child-friendly spaces as well as safe spaces for women.

The project also looks into organising courses on psychological support, stress management and positive coping mechanisms; further providing consultation sessions to those in need, through individual support or group counselling sessions.

In an unprecedented move yet, QRCS further sets out to facilitate problem-based group support sessions which delve into difficult experiences, aimed at survivors of abuse and war-time violence. 

Other participants during the signing ceremony included Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS Faisal Mohammed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Volunteering and Local Development Division Muna Fadel Al-Sulaiti, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of Planning and Studies,Aiham Ismail Al-Sukhni and Disaster Response Specialist Fatima Abdulhameed Abdeen. 

Al-Hammadi expressed his appreciation towards the IOM and their cooperation on several other humanitarian projects in the past, stressing their bilateral work regarding the recent Afghan crisis.

“The signing of this framework agreement to organise our bilateral work will enhance the existing cooperation towards broader horizons in the coming period,” he stated.

“We hope that these endeavours will help to mitigate the impact of the crisis on our guests from Afghanistan,” the secretary-general of QRCS added.

Read also: Qatar signs $8mn agreement with UN refugee agency

The IOM also expressed their enthusiasm after singing the new agreement, in which the  two parties will work together to support the Afghans displaced to Qatar.

“I am proud of signing this agreement to consolidate humanitarian partnership with the State of Qatar and its humanitarian organisations, especially QRCS. This is not something new for Qatar, which is always a major supporter of global humanitarian action,” IOM’s chief of mission stated. 

“Through this cooperation with QRCS, we seek to reach out to as many people in need as possible around the world. IOM has 450 missions in 150 countries,” Ereiqat added.

