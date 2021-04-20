Qatar Charity pledges $1 million Ramadan contribution to UNHCR

Qatar Charity has announced a million dollar Ramadan contribution to the UNHCR to help families in Yemen, Jordan and Lebanon.

As part of Qatar Charity’s (QC) campaign during the holy fasting month, the organisation has announced a Ramadan zakat contribution of $1 million to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in efforts to support internally displaced families in Yemen and refugee families in Jordan and Lebanon.

The major contribution is set to aid more than 1,000 internally displaced families in war-torn Yemen, almost 2,000 vulnerable refugee families in Jordan and over 3,000 refugee families in Lebanon.

“UNHCR is grateful to Qatar Charity for their commitment towards helping some of the most vulnerable displaced families ahead of Ramadan, which comes with additional challenges this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said UNHCR representative to the Gulf Co-operation Council countries and senior adviser to the High Commissioner for Refugees for Islamic Philanthropy Khaled Khalifa.

According to the UN agency, displaced families will receive urgent cash assistance to help them secure basic needs, such as shelter, food, medicine and other necessities.

Yemen continues to face the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, where some 20 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. The brutal conflict has left many vulnerable and in difficult circumstances, with more than 4 million displaced Yemenis, the majority of which women and children.

In Syria, the decade-long conflict has triggered the largest refugee crisis in the world and has resulted in more than 5.5 million refugees worldwide. The vast majority of Syrian refugees living in neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Lebanon are exposed to hardship, 70% of which living in poverty.

These communities continue to battle the spread of Covid-19 as well as the negative socio-economic impact of the pandemic, which has put the health of internally displaced and vulnerable peoples at even more risk.

