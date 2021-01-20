Qatar Charity pumps half a million dollars into Palestine sewage, water projects

The organisation expands its effort to help the community in war-torn Palestine.

Qatar Charity [QC] is set to launch three projects for maintenance and rehabilitation of sewage pumping stations — in addition to digging water wells— across Palestine.

The projects, estimated at around $478,000 in value, will be implemented in collaboration with the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA).

“Qatar Charity’s office in Ramallah and the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA) signed a co-operation agreement to implement three projects for the maintenance and rehabilitation of sewage pumping stations,” QC said in a tweet.

In addition, both organisations will also dig water wells to serve about 4,000 residents in Gaza.

وقع مكتب #قطر_الخيرية في رام الله بفلسطين وسلطة المياه #الفلسطينية

اتفاقية تعاون مشترك من أجل تنفيذ ثلاثة مشاريع لصيانة وتأهيل محطات ضخ مياه الصرف الصحيhttps://t.co/8NEpZXJuHx#المركز_الإعلامي pic.twitter.com/VU2RZDDVBD — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) January 20, 2021

Mazen Ghoneim, the head of the PWA, said the agreement would enhance future co-operation with QA in supporting the implementation of water and sanitation projects.

Read also: Qatar to provide $30 million aid to families in Gaza

He also praised the organisations efforts in supporting several sectors in the country and its constant help in raising awareness on water and sanitation in Palestine, which is in urgent need of assistance amid an ongoing spread of Covid-19.

Huthayfa Jalamna, the director of Qatar Charity’s office in Palestine, said Palestine’s water sector is a key focus on various projects planned within the country.

The latest agreement is expected to improve the quality of services provided to the community, especially with regard to rehabilitating sewage pumping stations in the Gaza Strip, as this has positive results in avoiding environmental disasters, said QC officials.

Since its inception in 1992, Qatar Charity has managed to reach 29 million people through large scale projects at a total cost of 1.2 billion US dollars.

The organisation carries out a range of projects across developmental and humanitarian fields in more than 50 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Chad, and Kenya.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube