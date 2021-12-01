Qatar Charity rebuilds 1,600 houses damaged in Israeli offensive on Gaza

Qatar Charity has expanded its efforts to help rebuild Gaza Strip.

Over 1,600 houses have been restored and rebuilt by Qatar Charity in the besieged Gaza Strip, the organisation confirmed.

More than 10,000 underprivileged people benefited from the assistance, which has helped ease some of the economic and social burdens caused by the ongoing Israeli siege.

Hundreds of houses have been destroyed and thousands of people have been injured by Israeli bombing in the past year alone.

“Qatar Charity has brought a new life to me and my children by renovating the house in such a beautiful way,” said Ramzi Judeh, a breadwinner for a family of 12, including two sons with special needs.

After Israel launched an 11-day relentless bombardment campaign on the impoverished Gaza Strip earlier this year, killing over 250 Palestinians, aid to the enclave became even more direly needed.

Earlier this year, Qatar pledged some $500 million in financial assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip for the year 2021. The aid plan was to be used to pay salaries, help families in need, and contribute to a power station as Gaza continues to suffer from stifling living conditions, including an ongoing electricity crisis, imposed by the Israeli occupation.

Israeli airstrikes and missile attacks destroyed several schools, homes, healthcare facilities, buildings that housed media offices in Gaza and many more.

The Qatari donation is set to help rebuild around 45 housing units, in addition to some other facilities, Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al-Khater said to Sky News in June.

