Qatar Charity seeks QR 66mn in donations for ‘Warmth and Peace’ winter campaign

The campaign will distribute winter items, food and medicines to refugees and displaced persons.

Qatar Charity has launched its annual Warmth and Peace campaign which aims to raise QAR 66 million for 1 million refugees and displaced persons across the world.

The campaign will provide food, shelter, health and education to people in 19 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe, with particular focus on those drastically hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the project will focus on Syria, Turkey, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Kenya, Tunisia, Chad and Rohingya refugees.

Winter bags will be distributed among refugee populations to provide winter clothes, blankets and food baskets, as well as basic food to help them cope with the harsh winter season.

Medicines and medical supplies will also be offered to assist people, including displaced children, those with chronic diseases and urgent cases, with the spread of seasonal diseases.

“We urge people in Qatar to support the campaign in order to lessen the suffering of the most affected persons, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Faisal Al-Fahida, Assistant CEO for the International Operations and Partnerships at Qatar Charity.

The campaign came in conjunction with the deployment of winter relief convoys for displaced Syrians along the Turkish-Syrian border, as well as the needy in the Kyrgyz capital.

Last year, the Warmth and Peace campaign reached over 1.2mn people across 13 countries providing them with QR 67mn in aid.

Donors wishing to contribute can do so via the official Qatar Charity website. Alternatively, a “home collector” can be requested through the mobile app and donations can be made via telephone.

