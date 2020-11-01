Qatar Charity sets up $1.4m centre in Kyrgyzstan

Qatar Charity (QC) is set to build a multi-service centre in Kyrgyzstan that will benefit over 18,000 people in the country.

A multi-service Al Rayyan Charitable Centre project is being set up by Qatar Charity in the Naryn governorate, Kyrgyz Republic.

The organisation’s latest project aims to expand the charity’s efforts to help more people in need, in its ongoing drive to assist in development and humanitarian aid around the world.

The project also comes within the framework of strengthening relations between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan, Qatar’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Abdullah al-Sulait said.

With a whopping QR5.2mn cost ($1.4mn), Al Rayyan Charitable Centre will target more than 18,000 people from families of orphans and residents in the surrounding area.

The centre will include a nursery, school, health centre, mosque, Quran memorisation centre, sewing workshop and 30 housing units.

During the centre’s initiation ceremony, Mohamed al-Samman, director of programmes at the QC office in Kyrgyzstan, said the latest project aims to improve the lives of vulnerable people, provide education for kids and overall improve the living conditions for many.

Earlier this year, QC also signed a cooperation agreement with the Embassy of Qatar in Kyrgyzstan and its health ministry to provide 420 oxygen concentrators to help tackle COVID-19 in the country.

Since its inception in 1992, Qatar Charity has managed to reach 29 million people through large scale projects at a total cost of 1.2 billion US dollars.

The organisation carries out a range of projects across developmental and humanitarian fields in more than 50 countries, including Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Chad, and Kenya.

