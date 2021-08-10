Qatar Charity trains hearing-impaired Palestinians for employment

Qatar Charity has started its vocational training program for 100 audibly impaired persons in Palestine.

Some 100 hearing-impaired Palestinians will receive vocational training and rehabilitation as part of a programme by Qatar Charity (QC) in agreement with the Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children in the Gaza Strip.

The programme aims to increase job opportunities for those with special needs, and includes training for deaf adults to train and gain skills in designing, sewing, knitting, weaving, as well as knowledge on how to make carpet, furniture and jewellery.

Photography will also be offered as a skill.

The training period is from three to 12 months, and is expected to last for one year, with aims to help in providing access for hearing-impaired persons to local employment opportunities.

According to director of QC’s office in the Gaza Strip Mohamed Abu Haloub, the charity has attracted considerable attention to enhance opportunities for people with disabilities.

Director of the Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children Naim Kabaja emphasised the need for such projects in the Gaza Strip, which faces a high rate of unemployment and poverty, especially among people with special needs.

Kabaja said the project comes at a time when the besieged enclave suffers from a lack of vocational rehabilitation services and necessary training for the hearing impaired.

In June, Qatar Charity (QC) announced it had trained and hired more than 50,000 youth in Palestine through its ‘Taqat’ initiative, described as one of the world’s most “unique humanitarian initiatives.”

The aim of the initiative was to alleviate the burden of unemployment, improve the economic situation of Palestinian families and strengthen the role of creative youth while providing them with employment services.

QC has continued its effort to empower youth in Palestine, both socially and economically.

