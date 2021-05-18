Qatar Charity’s $5 million ‘Help Palestine’ campaign gains mass support

Qatar Charity’s latest initiative to aid the people of Palestine witnesses local and international support.

A $5 million campaign to support Palestinians in the midst a brutal flare-up that has left hundreds killed at the hands of Israeli forces has been welcomed worldwide, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO’s assistant for the Resources Development and Media Sector at Qatar Charity told Al Rayyan TV on Monday.

The Qatar-based charity launched the initiative campaign through its relief teams in Palestine to support those under facing Israeli bombardment in the besieged Gaza strip and attack by Israeli settlers and forces in occupied territories.

The charity’s team is seeking to provide urgent aid to affected families in cooperation with the ministry of social development, with hopes to contribute to meeting people’s urgent humanitarian needs in light of the current circumstances in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Urgent food and health aid, distributing personal hygiene kits in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and rehabilitating and equipping health centres and hospitals to accommodate the largest number of patients possible are among the priorities.

Following an eighth consecutive night into the deadly Gaza offensive, the first since 2014, official numbers confirm at least 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women.

Israel’s barbaric attacks have also targeted buildings containing media offices belonging to Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, as well as health and medical clinics.

The headquarters of Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] in Gaza was destroyed due to Israeli airstrikes on Monday evening.

Fakhroo urged the public in Qatar to support the relief campaign to ensure aid reaches the largest number of displaced and affected people as possible.

Those interested can donate through the charity’s website, phone application or branches and collection points across the country, he said.

In a statement, QC thanked generous donors who have already supported the drive, as well as institutions, companies, restaurants and café that allocated part of their sales profits to go towards the campaign.

The initiative is still in its initial stages that includes assessing the damage and loss in the affected areas.

Director of QC’s office in the Gaza Strip Mohamed Abu Haloub said the campaign will help across various sectors, with particular focus on health, noting that urgently-needed medicines and medical supplies will be provided by the charity.

He also said more food aid will be made available in the coming days, adding that support would be extended to those that have been made homeless and forced into displacement due to Israeli bombing.

So far, figures suggest more than 40,000 people have been displaced.

