Qatar Charity’s ‘5%’ Ramadan initiative targets businesses to aid low-income families

Qatar Charity [QC] has launched a programme to aid low-income families and students across the country during the month of giving, Ramadan.

أطلقت #قطر_الخيرية برنامج 5% لصناعة الأمل وإدخال الفرح على الأسر ذات الدخل المحدود وطلاب العلم داخل قطر خلال شهر #رمضان المباركhttps://t.co/1fRUZHFEPJ#رمضان_الأمل pic.twitter.com/U0hzZjlNAk — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) April 5, 2021

The new initiative aims to restore hope and help those in need by providing them with food essentials during the challenging pandemic period, especially given the increasing number of cases in Qatar.

“Qatar Charity has launched the 5% program to create hope and bring joy to low-income families and students of knowledge within Qatar during the holy month of Ramadan,” QC said in a tweet.

The charity will be knocking on the doors of organisations, companies and shops that can support the initiative to donate 5% of their profits for one month to do their part this holy fasting month.

Consequently, the donations will be allocated to benefit those from low-income households and primary, preparatory and secondary school students, QC announced.

Hundreds of families have been affected by the economic and financial repercussions of the pandemic, with many unable to cover school fees for their children, the organisation said in a statement, noting the latest initiative aims to promote the right for education.

Jassem Mohamed al-Emadi, the director of Programmes and Community Development at Qatar Charity, highlighted that the ‘5%’ programme greatly contributes to supporting families affected by Covid-19 while providing education for their children in Qatar.

The official urged all companies, organisations and shops to get involved with the programme to ensure as many families are supported as possible.

