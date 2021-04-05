28.1 C
Doha
Monday, April 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Qatar Charity’s ‘5%’ Ramadan initiative targets businesses to aid low-income families

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCulture

The new initiative aims to help those in need in the country during the holy month of Ramadan

Qatar Charity [QC] has launched a programme to aid low-income families and students across the country during the month of giving, Ramadan.

The new initiative aims to restore hope and help those in need by providing them with food essentials during the challenging pandemic period, especially given the increasing number of cases in Qatar.

“Qatar Charity has launched the 5% program to create hope and bring joy to low-income families and students of knowledge within Qatar during the holy month of Ramadan,” QC said in a tweet. 

The charity will be knocking on the doors of organisations, companies and shops that can support the initiative to donate 5% of their profits for one month to do their part this holy fasting month. 

Consequently, the donations will be allocated to benefit those from low-income households and primary, preparatory and secondary school students, QC announced.

Read also: Qatar sends winter aid to orphans, families in Palestine and Kyrgyzstan

Hundreds of families have been affected by the economic and financial repercussions of the pandemic, with many unable to cover school fees for their children, the organisation said in a statement, noting the latest initiative aims to promote the right for education.

Jassem Mohamed al-Emadi, the director of Programmes and Community Development at Qatar Charity, highlighted that the ‘5%’ programme greatly contributes to supporting families affected by Covid-19 while providing education for their children in Qatar.

The official urged all companies, organisations and shops to get involved with the programme to ensure as many families are supported as possible.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Private healthcare workers deployed to public hospitals for Covid-19 support

Hala Abdallah - 0
Authorities redeploy private healthcare staff for Covid-19 assistance at public hospitals, as the national vaccination campaign continues to accelerate.  Private healthcare workers will be freed...
Read more
Politics

Ukraine president Zelensky meets Amir Tamim in first Qatar visit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Doha and Kyiv established diplomatic relations in 1993, marking the beginning of strong bilateral ties between the two states. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:08

The Round Up 4 April 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp this Sunday: #Qatar stands with #Jordan after foiled coup US, Iran set to take part in indirect talks Qatar’s COVID-19 death...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.