Qatar Charity’s family medicine centre to help thousands in Kosovo

The latest efforts will help thousands of families to receive proper healthcare closer to their houses.

More than 10,000 people will now receive adequate healthcare in Kosovo thanks to Qatar Charity’s [QC] most recent project, the organisation has announced.

The opening of the family medicine centre in the municipality of Ferizaj is set to provide services to thousands both inside the district and in neighbouring areas, the charity said, noting this is part of efforts dedicated to providing health services to poor and low-income people in the country.

Various services in around six villages will see more than 7,000 people offered essential treatments and aid.

The 10,000 capacity health centre has a family health department, surgery, dental and emergency clinics, the laboratory, and the pharmacy, in addition to waiting rooms, doctors’ rooms, administrative offices, a reception hall, and other service facilities to cater to the community’s needs.

Equipped with the latest medical equipment necessary for family medicine, QC’s latest facility will help low-income families in need in the country receive proper healthcare and needed medical attention.

The centre’s inauguration was attended by the Ambassador of Qatar to Albania and Kosovo Ali bin Hamad al-Marri, Mayor of Ferizaj Agim Aliu as well las several prominent social figures in the region.

Kosovo has been on top of QC’s list for humanitarian effort projects.

In April alone, QC signed three agreements to provide social assistance to Kosovo, including building a mosque for 1,000 worshipers, digging 38 wells and supporting hundreds of poor families by paying electricity bills for a whole year.

The organisation also boasts more than 500 income-generating projects to help families in need, in addition to more than 1,000 water and sanitation projects in the country. It also sponsors several families with limited income to ensure as much help is provided for those in need, with the number currently reaching nearly 3,450 people. Meanwhile, Qatar Charity has also established the Qatar Training Centre to help 5,000 people acquire necessary skills for employment.