Qatar-China ink major 15-year LNG deal

One of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, Qatar Petroleum (QP), has signed a new deal to supply LNG to China for 15 years.

The agreement was signed with CNNOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Limited, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

As per the new deal, Qatar will deliver 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA) starting from January 2022. CNOOC is China’s top offshore oil and gas producer.