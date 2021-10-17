Qatar closes largest vaccination centre as 83% of population inoculated

Qatar’s health ministry closed one of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination centres on Saturday after it provided 1.6 million vaccines to residents in the country.

The Qatar Vaccination Centre for Business and Industry permanently closed its doors after providing more than 1.6 million Covid-19 vaccines to residents in the Gulf state.

Qatar’s health ministry confirmed the centre has administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccines since it opened in June.

“This centre played a pivotal role in supporting the safe roll-out of Qatars phased plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions by ensuring that service workers had access to the vaccine and were protected,” said the lead of the Covid-19 centre, Dr Khalid Abdulnoor.

“We are proud to have been able to vaccinate so many key industry workers during this period and to help the community get back to normal,” he added.

The centre was a product of a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and Qatar Charity (QC).

The project, supported by the Ministry of Interior and ConocoPhillips-Qatar, was dedicated to vaccinating business and industry workers as a part of the country’s phased plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions.

The centre covered more than 300,000 square meters, making it one of the largest vaccination centres in the world. This allowed it to roll out up to 25,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines each day.

اقتصار قياس درجة حرارة الجسم المرتبط بجائحة كوفيد-19 على مواقع محددة فقط COVID-19 Thermal Screening Only Required in Certain Settings pic.twitter.com/3lk7GW8St0 — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) October 12, 2021

Back to normal

Last week authorities confirmed, 27 out of 28 PHCC’s centres have returned to full operation and delivery of healthcare services, in addition to face-to-face consultations if requested.

This is “with the exception of the Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, which will remain as a Covid-19 dedicated health center,” said Dr Samya Abdulla, Executive Director of Operations.

Qatar’s active Covid-19 cases have also dipped below 1,000 for the first time since April 2020 according to recent statistics from the MoPH.

In the last 24 hours, 66 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of active cases down to 918. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 236,341 total recoveries, numbers have shown.

So far, 4,787,360 total vaccine doses have been administered since the National Vaccination Program kicked off in December. As it stands, 83.1% of Qatar’s total population have been protected against the novel coronavirus.