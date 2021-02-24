Qatar ‘committed’ to political solution, Syria opposition chief says

The latest Qatari-Syrian conference touched on political developments related to Syria.

The head of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Dr. Nasr Musa Al-Hariri, said Qatar is firmly committed to supporting the demands of the Syrian people and seeks a political solution to resolve the ongoing conflict in the country.

In a press conference at the headquarters of the Syrian embassy in Doha, Al-Hariri called for more effective and decisive mechanisms to push the efforts of the United Nations forward in order to reach a political solution.

All previous efforts failed because “the regime continues its disruption policies, as did nine tours in Geneva, Astana and Sochi,” he said, blaming the government and its allies of obstructing all attempt to reach a political solution.

Read also: Qatar sends aid to Syrian refugees after camp set ablaze

The Syrian also announced suggested a new ambassador to Doha will be appointed in the next few days. The former Syrian envoy, Nizar Al-Haraki, died in Istanbul in December after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Qatar has been supportive of Syria on several fronts, including political and humanitarian.

“We find Qatar’s good hand everywhere to support the legitimate demands and aspirations of our people,” Al-Hariri said in a statement.

Qatar and the Syrian Coalition share similar views on the political situation in Syria, with both calling for deescalation of violence. The comments were made ahead of the ten-year anniversary to mark the uprising in Syria.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed while millions more have been displaced worldwide.

“We as Syrians know that the regime will not come to the table,” Al-Hariri suggested.

“The regime and its allies are relying on a military solution” he said, noting the ball is now with the international community to find a political solution to overcome the humanitarian disaster.

During his visit to Doha, the Syrian official also discussed ways to deliver and facilitate humanitarian aid, provide security and stability, and confront terrorism, in a bid to ease tensions in the region.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube