Qatar condemns assassination of Haitian President Moïse

Qatar has strongly condemned the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, who was killed in an overnight raid on Wednesday.

Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation of the assassination of Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, and stressed the need to prosecute those involved in the horrific incident and bring them to justice.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated Qatar’s firm position against violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

Qatar also expressed its keenness to establish security and stability in Haiti, as well as condolences to the family of the late president and to the government and people of Haiti.

On Wednesday, a squad of gunmen shot Moïse, killing him and wounding his wife in an overnight raid on their private residence.

Police killed four suspects and arrested two others hours after the raid. Haiti has declared a state of emergency amid civil unrest and gang violence, as well as protests of Moïse’s authoritarian rule in Haiti.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti.

Joseph has announced he is now in charge of the country and urged for public calm while insisting the police and army would ensure people’s safety.

Read also: Senior Qatari official meets diplomats in Afghanistan amid stalled talks

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas. The Caribbean nation has seen growing political unrest even prior to the assassination, suffering instability under the former president’s rule

Moïse ruled by decree for more than two years after Haiti failed to hold elections. The opposition has demanded his resignation in the past few months, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021.

However, the assassination risks even more instability for Haiti.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Haiti’s interim prime minister called for an international investigation into the assassination.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube