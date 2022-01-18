Qatar condemns Houthi attack on the UAE

Tensions have risen following an attack on the UAE by Yemen’s Houthi militia group, on Monday evening.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its concern on Twitter in the aftermath of the attacks on civilian areas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Houthi militia, that took place on January 17. The ministry stated that “Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted the UAE and led to deaths and injuries”.

The statement further reiterated Qatar’s position against violence and terrorist actions that target civilians lives and facilities. Doha expressed its concern and sent its condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Attack

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia group attacked three fuel trucks in the Mussafah Industrial Area, near the storage facilities of ADNOC Oil Company in Abu Dhabi, resulting in the death of three people, six injuries, and a separate fire at Abu Dhabi’s International Airport.

UAE police identified the victims as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani working at ADNOC. They claimed the attack was carried out using drones which led to the explosion of the fuel trucks, as they found particles and debris of small planes.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack warning that more will take place as part of the ‘Yemeni Hurricane’ operation, “in retaliation for the escalation of the US-SAUDI-Emirati aggression.” In a series of tweets posted by Yahya Sare’e, the militia group’s spokesman, he stated that the operation was a success, having used five ballistic and winged missiles, and a large number of drones.

Sare’e added, “The Yemeni armed forces while implementing what they promised, renew their warning to the countries of aggression that they will receive more painful strikes.” He proceeded to warn citizens, foreign companies and residents to be cautious and stay away from vital sites and facilities for their own safety.

In response to the direct threat from the militia, a statement from Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was released on Monday evening. In it he stated, “The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.”

