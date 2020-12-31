22.7 C
Doha
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Doha condemns deadly explosion at Yemen’s airport

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top Stories
People run following an explosion at the airport in Aden, Yemen, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed on Dec. 30, 2020. [Photo: AP]

A deadly explosion at Aden airport in Yemen leaves several people killed and many injured.

Qatar voiced its strong condemnation of a deadly attack that rocked Aden International Airport in the south of Yemen on Wednesday.

At least 26 people were killed and 50 more wounded in the attack that saw two blasts target the airport, where dozens of people awaited the arrival of the newly-formed government.

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign affairs ministry stressed its firm position on “rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of motives and reasons.”

Doha also called for resolving the crisis in the war-torn country through dialogue to create a safe, secure, and stable environment for its residents.

“The statement affirmed Qatar’s firm stance calling for resolving the crisis in Yemen through negotiations between Yemenis, to fulfill the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for security, stability and prosperity,” the statement read.

It also expressed Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Read also: Doha deploys emergency teams to help Yemen flash flood victims

Described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the Yemen war has been ongoing for over six years and pits the internationally-recognised government – backed by the Saudi-led coalition – against Houthi rebels.

With casualties on all sides, the war has disproportionately affected the Yemeni people, with over 100,000 civilians killed.

On Wednesday, the newly-formed cabinet landed in the southern coastal city of Aden from Riyadh, where President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi held a formal ceremony to swear-in the ministers under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni president and ministers have worked mostly from Riyadh for the majority of the years-long conflict.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Qatar pumps $125mn investment into battery storage company

Sana Hussain - 0
QIA has been making increasing investments in the green energy arena Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, will invest $125mn into Fluence,...
Read more
News

Qatar sends aid to Syrian refugees after camp set ablaze

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Lebanese authorities continue to investigate an incident that saw a refugee camp torched to the ground following clashes between two groups. So far, eight...
Read more
Events

Women’s fashion exhibition ‘Merwad Expo’ returns to Doha

Sana Hussain - 0
Merwad Expo will feature the newest fashions from around the world. More than 130 prominent designers from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, India and Turkey will be...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.