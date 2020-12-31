Doha condemns deadly explosion at Yemen’s airport

A deadly explosion at Aden airport in Yemen leaves several people killed and many injured.

Qatar voiced its strong condemnation of a deadly attack that rocked Aden International Airport in the south of Yemen on Wednesday.

At least 26 people were killed and 50 more wounded in the attack that saw two blasts target the airport, where dozens of people awaited the arrival of the newly-formed government.

Oh God! An explosion at Aden airport moment the new Yemen government plane arrived now. Conflicting media reports of mortar attacks and/or bombs. Terrible start for long awaited return of gov to temporary capital. Highly volatile security situation one of many challenges. #Yemen pic.twitter.com/HoVRqcKUUX — Hisham Al-Omeisy هشام العميسي (@omeisy) December 30, 2020

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign affairs ministry stressed its firm position on “rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of motives and reasons.”

Doha also called for resolving the crisis in the war-torn country through dialogue to create a safe, secure, and stable environment for its residents.

“The statement affirmed Qatar’s firm stance calling for resolving the crisis in Yemen through negotiations between Yemenis, to fulfill the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for security, stability and prosperity,” the statement read.

It also expressed Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the Yemen war has been ongoing for over six years and pits the internationally-recognised government – backed by the Saudi-led coalition – against Houthi rebels.

With casualties on all sides, the war has disproportionately affected the Yemeni people, with over 100,000 civilians killed.

On Wednesday, the newly-formed cabinet landed in the southern coastal city of Aden from Riyadh, where President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi held a formal ceremony to swear-in the ministers under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni president and ministers have worked mostly from Riyadh for the majority of the years-long conflict.

