Qatar condemns deadly Houthi attack on Jazan, Saudi Arabia 

The fatal attack comes as the Saudi-led coalition prepares “for a large-scale military operation.”

Qatar has strongly condemned the latest Houthi attack that targeted the southern Saudi city of Jazan killing two people and injuring several others.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry described the attack as “a dangerous act against civilians and a violation of all international norms and laws.”

It reiterated Doha’s firm position on rejecting violence and criminal acts regardless of motives and reasons.

“The Ministry expresses Qatar’s condolences to the families of the two victims, the government and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”

On Friday, tensions between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition escalated, leading to the death of three people in Yemen in an air raid by the coalition while two were killed in the Kingdom in a projectile attack by the Houthis.

“A military projectile fell on a commercial store on the main street, resulting in two deaths,” Saudi Arabia’s civil defence said in a statement, adding that seven others were wounded.

In Yemen, medics told the AFP news agency that “three civilians including a child and a woman were killed, and six others were wounded,” in Ajama, northwest of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes targeting the Yemeni capital and a military camp near the city centre, Saudi media reported.

Houthi media said the attacks had damaged homes in a populated neighbourhood.

The coalition on Saturday said that it was “preparing for a large-scale military operation.”

Ongoing conflict

In 2014, a civil war erupted in Yemen that saw the Houthis overrun all government institutions in Sanaa and gain control of the city, which forced the internationally recognised government to flee to Aden.

The conflict was exacerbated in 2015 after a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened to reinstate the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

However, six years on, at least 233,000 Yemenis have been killed, among them 131,000 who have died as a result of malnutrition, lack of healthcare and medicine. Both the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition have been criticised by the international community for committing in war-crimes throughout the conflict.

It is estimated that more than 16 million people will go hungry this year due to the dire conditions that have been imposed on the country due to the ongoing war.

It is also estimated that 400,000 Yemeni children below the age of five could die from acute malnutrition.

