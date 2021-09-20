Qatar condemns deadly ISIS-K bombings in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Instability remains a key issue in Afghanistan weeks after the Taliban takeover.

Qatar has strongly condemned a series of deadly bombings that rocked Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, a statement said on Monday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons,” MoFA said in a statement, following the third deadly explosion in a period of just two days.

The ministry sent its condolences to the families of the victims, the government as well as the people of Afghanistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Taliban accused Islamic State group affiliate- ISIS-Khorosan– of violent attacks against its fighters and confirmed the launch of an investigation to identify the perpetrators in Jalalabad city.

Shortly after, the group claimed responsibility for the latest bombings in the country’s east, in a statement published on the group’s Amaaq News Agency.

So far, at least three people have been killed and over 20 injured in three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

However, the Amaaq statement claimed “more than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded”. The Taliban has yet to confirm how many or whether any of its fighters were killed.

ISIS-Khorosan, which first emerged in eastern Afghanistan at the end of 2014, is an enemy of both the west and the Taliban.

The militant group launched a deadly attack at Kabul airport in August that claimed the lives of more than 170 people, including 13 US service personnel.