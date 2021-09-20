35 C
Doha
Monday, September 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar condemns deadly ISIS-K bombings in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

By Hala Abdallah

-

PoliticsTop Stories
[WikiCommons]

Instability remains a key issue in Afghanistan weeks after the Taliban takeover. 

Qatar has strongly condemned a series of deadly bombings that rocked Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, a statement said on Monday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons,” MoFA said in a statement, following the third deadly explosion in a period of just two days.

The ministry sent its condolences to the families of the victims, the government as well as the people of Afghanistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Taliban accused Islamic State group affiliate- ISIS-Khorosan– of violent attacks against its fighters and confirmed the launch of an investigation to identify the perpetrators in Jalalabad city.

Read also: UN Afghan envoy meets Taliban officials in Doha

Shortly after, the group claimed responsibility for the latest bombings in the country’s east, in a statement published on the group’s Amaaq News Agency.

So far, at least three people have been killed and over 20 injured in three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

However, the Amaaq statement claimed “more than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded”. The Taliban has yet to confirm how many or whether any of its fighters were killed.

ISIS-Khorosan, which first emerged in eastern Afghanistan at the end of 2014, is an enemy of both the west and the Taliban.

The militant group launched a deadly attack at Kabul airport in August that claimed the lives of more than 170 people, including 13 US service personnel.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar marks milestone ‘Dialogue Partner’ status in SCO

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Reports said the organisation kept Afghanistan's seat vacant with China encouraging member states to guide the new government. Qatar's Ambassador to China Mohammed Abdullah Al...
Read more
Politics

WHO chief in Qatar as ‘largest’ evacuation flight since withdrawal departs Kabul

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The largest passenger flight since the end of August landed in Qatar on Sunday. The Director-General of the World Health Organization met Afghans evacuated...
Read more
In The Classroom

Looking for a nursery in Qatar? There’s an app for that

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Amerni app allows parents to search for suitable, registered nurses nationwide. Parents across the country can use an app to find the most suitable...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Heartwarming act of kindness by mystery woman sparks joy online

Farah AlSharif - 0
One woman in Qatar's act of kindness has circulated on social media. Qatar's online community have praised an unidentified woman for a charitable act of...

No more ‘DM for price’: Sellers who fail to display price...

Business

Doha tops list for most expensive rental prices in Middle East

Business

Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new features without bumping up prices 

Technology

Littering in Qatar could cost you QAR 10,000

Health & Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.