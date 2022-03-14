Qatar condemns ‘everything to the contrary’ of the UN Charter

The Iranian Foreign Minister is set to visit Moscow on Tuesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has condemned “everything to the contrary” of the United Nations Charter during his visit to Russia.

During a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Qatari Foreign Minister expressed Qatar’s use of diplomatic means to resolve international crises. His visit to Russia comes after the country began an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The top diplomat emphasised the importance of maintaining the international system with respect to the Charter of the United Nations and the well–established principles of international law.

The principles include obligations under the Charter to “settle international disputes by peaceful means, refrain from the threat or use of force, and adhere to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states,” the minister noted.

“We also reject and condemn everything to the contrary,” he expressed.

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the war in Ukraine and other international and regional developments.

The Qatari minister stressed the importance of preventing further escalation in Ukraine and resolving the crisis through constructive dialogue and diplomatic means.

The two ministers also emphasised the need for urgent international efforts to attain a peaceful solution to the crisis, with the need to ensure the safety of civilians.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation of the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, regarding the Ukraine crisis and Qatar’s efforts to construct a resolution.

The politicians also addressed the means to maintain the momentum in trade activities and joint investments, based on agreements between the two countries. Lavrov expressed his interest to visit Doha where a number of meetings of the joint committee between the two countries will take place.

Also on the agenda

The topic of Palestine was also discussed where the two ministers expressed that they “stand together” with regards to exerting collective international efforts to resume Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the “establishment of the State of Palestine” and a comprehensive peace settlement.

The Russian diplomat said “it is important to restore unity in the ranks of Palestine, and we are striving with Qatar to achieve this goal.”

The two ministers also discussed regional developments, namely the Vienna talks regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister set to visit Russia

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will head to Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced, as it noted that the United States is “preventing an agreement in the nuclear deal talks held in Vienna,” Al-Jazeera reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatbizadeh told reporters on Monday that Amirabdollahian’s meeting with Lavrov will mostly focus on the discussions in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Khatibzadeh noted that the ‘pause in the talks’ announced by European officials last week is not indicative of an ‘impasse’. The spokesman pointed out that reports by western media that the “talks are mostly held up by Russia’s demand are part of the US strategy.”

“Downgrading what is happening in Vienna to one element, meaning Russia’s demand, is what the US wants so everyone would forget its own responsibilities. No one must forget that the party responsible for the fact that we are still at the point of non-agreement is the US,” he added.