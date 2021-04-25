Qatar condemns ‘excessive force’ against Palestinians as Jerusalem violence flares

Palestinians have faced attacks by far-right Israeli Jewish groups, chanting “death to Arabs”.

Excessive Israeli violence against Palestinians does little to help the peace process, Qatar’s Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said on Friday.

The Qatari official reiterated Doha’s calls for reaching a “fair, comprehensive and permanent settlement” in Palestine during the Security Council Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East.

Hundreds of right-wing Israeli Jews are roaming the streets of Jerusalem tonight, chanting "Death to Arabs" and searching for Palestinians to assault. Their actions echo the racist and violent rhetoric of Israeli government officials:pic.twitter.com/Ag9hHGAhNs — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) April 22, 2021

The Qatari official warned that that the continued expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, attempts to annex lands and demolition of Palestinian buildings undermines the two-state solution.

“The policies of Judaisation in the city of Al Quds and attempts to harm religious sanctities, and the use of excessive violence against Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces does not help build the confidence needed to advance the peace process,” stated Sheikha Alya.

Sheikha Alya also stressed that the foundations for peace are represented in the commitment to a two-state solution based on international law and UN resolutions to establish a Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 with East Al Quds as its capital.

