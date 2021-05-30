39 C
Doha
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar condemns Houthi ‘sabotage attack’ on Saudi Arabia

By Hala Abdallah

-

Politics

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the latest Houthi attack an act of sabotage. 

Qatar has condemned an attempted attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a violation of all international norms and laws.

The Saudi-led military coalition said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone headed towards the city of Khamis Mushait late on Saturday.

“The State of Qatar voiced strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempt to target the city of Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” MoFA said in a statement. 

In a tweet earlier on Sunday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said an operation targeting the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait recorded an accurate hit.

Meanwhile, video footage published by the rebels purportedly showed an incursion by its soldiers into a Saudi border area on the front lines. However, the coalition dismissed this as a fabrication. 

Houthi-run Al Masirah television cited a military source confirming that more than 80 Saudi soldiers and Sudanese “mercenaries” were killed or injured, while tens were captured in the Houthi-led operation near al-Khoubah in the southern Saudi region of Jazan.

“Claims by the Houthi militia about executing a military operation on the Jazan border are media fabrications,” Saudi state television cited coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki as saying.

Malki said the Houthis’ “imaginary victories” aimed to cover up big military losses in the Marib and al-Jawf regions.

Read also: Could Saudi Arabia finally be ready to end its war in Yemen?

A call for a ceasefire 

In 2014, the Houthis overran all government institutions in Sanaa and gained control of the city, forcing the internationally-recognised government to flee to Aden.

The Saudi-led coalition then launched a military intervention to push back the rebels in a bid to reinstate the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

However, seven years on, at least 233,000 Yemenis have been killed in the past six years, among them 131,000 who died as a result of malnutrition, lack of healthcare and medicine.

It is estimated that more than 16 million people will go hungry this year due to the dire conditions that have been imposed on the country due to the ongoing war.

It is also estimated that 400,000 Yemeni children below the age of five could die from acute malnutrition.

The United Nations and the United States are now calling for a ceasefire to end the almost seven-year-old conflict.

In February, the Biden administration announced it was halting its support for the Saudi-led coalition in a decision that involves stopping arms sales to the kingdom’s military.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Saudi, Emirati figures use forged document to slander Palestine’s Haniyeh visit to Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The invoice claimed that the Palestinian officials spent over a million dollars during his 11 day stay in Doha.  A 'fake' hotel invoice allegedly suggesting...
Read more
News

UK football fan detained for wearing Qatari shirt sues UAE officials for torture

Hala Abdallah - 0
A 28 year-old British football fan has taken legal action against senior Emirati officials claiming he was tortured and falsely imprisoned for wearing the...
Read more
Sports

PSG becomes first club to build sports centres at refugee camps

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The centres will work as sport libraries, providing access to sports kits and equipment to thousands of refugees. Thousands of refugees will get an opportunity...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.