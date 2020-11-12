31.5 C
Doha
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Qatar condemns Jeddah Remembrance Day attack

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: "qatar flag" by -Banotat-Q6r;)

The perpetrator appeared to target European representatives attending the event.

Qatar has expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the attack in Jeddah that reportedly targeted the French Consul who was attending the World War One remembrance ceremony on Wednesday.

In a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country reiterated its firm position in rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts.

Doha also wished a speedy recovery to the people injured during, what France described as, the “cowardly” attack that injured several people without any deaths.

France has urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia, to “exercise maximum vigilance” after several reports have claimed that the attacker was targeting European representatives.

“The embassies that were involved in the commemoration ceremony condemn this cowardly attack, which is completely unjustified,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.

According to a Greek official, four people were wounded in the attack, while the Mecca governorate announced two injuries, including a Greek consulate employee and a Saudi guard.

“There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek,” the Greek official told Reuters, declining to be named.

Read also: Qatar condemns attacks in Saudi Arabia, France

Reuters reported that the embassies of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States said they had assured Saudi authorities they would support an investigation into the attack and its perpetrators.

Moreover, state-owned TV channel, Al Ekhbariya, said authorities secured the cemetery following the incident, and showed footage of the surrounding streets, adding that traffic was normal in the area and that the situation was stable.

The explosion was the second security incident to take place in the Red Sea port city in the last two weeks.

On October 29, a Saudi man, who was arrested immediately, attacked and wounded a security guard at the French consulate in the kingdom.

This attack came after the beheading earlier in October of a French school teacher after he had showed his students controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in France.

Qatar has also condemned the previous attack.

