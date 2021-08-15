Qatar condoles Turkey as deadly torrential rains claim dozens of lives

While the Turkish republic battles wildfires, torrential rains hit several areas, leading to increasing death cases and severe injuries.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of government officials sent condolences to the Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the death toll from torrential rains continued to increase.

“The Amir sends a cable of condolences and sympathy to President of the Republic of Turkey on the victims of the torrential rains that struck several states in Turkey, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” Qatar News Agency reported.

Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani also sent condolences to the Turkish president.

Several residential areas in Turkey have been destroyed and vehicles swept away due to torrential rains, leading to a continued increase in death cases since Wednesday.

The torrential rains caused severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey, destroying homes and entire villages in the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop.

According to the Turkish disaster agency AFAD, some 48 people were killed in Kastamonu, eight in Sinop and one in Bartin, bringing the total death toll to 57. Eight victims have been hospitalised in Sinop, the agency added.

Meanwhile, hundreds are reportedly missing, with residents from Kastamonu taking to social media to help report missing cases since the disaster struck. It remains unclear just how many people are missing, however AFAD said 5,820 personnel, 20 rescue dogs, 20 helicopters and two search planes have been deployed to assist.

The torrential flooding comes just a week after Turkey witnessed its worst ever heatwave that sparked unprecedented wildfires across its most popular tourist hotspots.