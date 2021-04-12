Qatar confirms Ramadan to commence on Tuesday

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) confirmed Ramadan will start on Tuesday.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) confirmed the crescent moon to signal the start of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted on Monday evening.

The sighting of the crescent confirms Tuesday will be the start of the new month, as per the Islamic lunar calendar. This means Ramadan, the annual fasting month will commence on April 13.

“The crescent sighting investigation committee announces that tomorrow, Tuesday, the 13 of April 2021, is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The sighting fall in line with calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House (QCH) who last week predicted that April 13 may be the beginning of the holy fasting month this year.

How is the moon sighted?

There are a various ways to sight the crescent moon, with the day that follows marking the beginning of Ramadan.

One way is through the naked eye, which is considered to be the traditional method practiced during the time of the Prophet Mohammed.

This method is still practiced by countries such as Qatar as well as other states in the Gulf and Levant regions, with many countries worldwide also having moon sighting committees of their own.

Some nations rely on Saudi Arabia for its sighting decisions, while others depend on their own local sightings and criteria.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries will make a decision on Monday April 12. If they identify the crescent moon, the aforementioned countries will observe Ramadan the following day on April 13.

However, physically witnessing the moon could be hindered by factors such as weather conditions.

Another method is through a telescope or other astronomical equipment, which some allows for greater and unprecedented accuracy, meaning that a more stable start date could be used by Muslims globally.

However, some believe this is not of the traditions of the prophet and early Muslims.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

Ramadan is marked by more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the globe and is believed to be the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Read also: Qatar astronomers predict first day of Ramadan

During the month, Muslims are encouraged to give charity while also abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube