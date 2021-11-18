26.6 C
Doha
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar considers buying more cargo jets from Boeing

By Farah AlSharif

-

Business
[CC]

The country’s national carrier Qatar Airways is eyeing a potential purchase of new cargo jets from Boeing.

Qatar Airways, has set its eyes on a potential imminent purchase of new cargo freighters, According to the airline’s CEO Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways is looking at an “attractive proposition from Boeing.”

“We are seriously looking at placing a large cargo order, a freighter order, because … as we are also growing our freight business, we need to be sustainable in that and we are going to imminently place a large freighter order,” said Al Baker.

However, Al Baker did not reveal what manufacturer Qatar Airways was planning on placing an order with, but that Boeing’s offer was an attractive one.

Qatar Airways operates 26 Boeing 777 freighters, 2 747-8 freighters and 6 Boeing 777-300ER mini-freighters.

As for the 777X freighter, the cargo plane is expected to carry about 110 tonnes of cargo. Boeing has yet to reveal when it plans to launch the freighter.

EgyptAir opens first office in Qatar since 2017 GCC crisis

“We don’t only look at the price, we look at the performance, and I think the aircraft that Boeing is developing will outperform the current fleet that we have,” said the Qatar Airways’ CEO.

The passenger version of the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner, the 777X, arrived in Doha on Wednesday after staging a public debut at the Dubai Airshow.

On the airline’s official Instagram account, Qatar Airways posted a video of the Boeing 777x freighter, saying “Boeing’s latest generation #777X aircraft entered the skies over #Qatar for the first time today, as the world’s largest twin-engine jet landed at DIA ahead of its anticipated introduction to the #QatarAirways fleet in the near future.”

Al Baker said Qatar Airways expects to receive its first passenger version of the 777X in 2023.

The successor to best-selling 777 wide-body passenger plane was delayed for at least two and a half years “amid uncertainty over the timetable for certification,” according to Reuters.

During the initial stages of the COVID19 pandemic, Qatar Airways was able to soften the blow taken by the airline industry by redirecting resources to its cargo division, a move that business analysts commended.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Smelling the burning rubber yet? F1 racers and fans gear up for Qatar GP

Farah AlSharif - 0
Here's what the Formula 1 teams have been saying ahead of the inaugural Qatar races taking place this weekend at the Losail International Circuit.  As...
Read more
Travel

Singapore allows vaccinated travelers from Qatar without quarantine

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Itching for a quick getaway? Singapore has always been a favourite destination for many travelers—and it's now quarantine-free! Fully vaccinated individuals from Qatar will now...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar and Egypt agree on mechanism to send building materials to Gaza

Farah AlSharif - 0
The two nations have reached a deal allowing Doha to supply fuel and building materials to the besieged Gaza Strip.  Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Health & Wellbeing

Qatar updates its COVID travel safety list

Hala Abdallah - 0
The updated travel list will be effective from 15 November at 12pm. Qatar’s ministry of health announced on Friday new updates to its travel lists...

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

News

Qatar starts rolling out COVID booster shots for general public

Health & Wellbeing

India seeks new terms for Qatar LNG deal renewal: reports

Business

Qatari delegation to head to Washington for US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.