Qatar constructs sewage system for thousands in Gaza

Doha remains on a mission to help those in need in the besieged Gaza strip.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] is constructing a sewage system for thousands of citizens in the southern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip to help ease the struggles of thousands under illegal Israeli occupation.

The initiative is part of a $400,000 project that is set to help over 70,000 people in the district and includes laying 7km wastewater collection and drainage pipelines.

Resident Adel Al-Zaanoun said the latest development would take away years of suffering.

“It has been a tragedy over the past decade,” said Al-Zaanoun. “In my neighbourhood, there was no infrastructure at all. The soak pits are hazardous to the population with its pollution and constant bad smell.”

The project is located in the vicinity of Gaza’s PS11 wastewater pumping station, where thousands of people struggled with sewerage in their day-to-day lives.

It is expected to reduce pollution and environmental impact of soak pits dug by the community, according to Khalil Mohamed Shaqra, Manager of Coordination and Supervision Department at the Gaza Municipality.

The significant increase in the number of wells across the country has pushed the municipality team to implement relentless effort into solving the sewage struggle despite a lack of financial resources, he explained.

“By virtue of the new project of QRCS, we will be able to regulate the discharge of wastewater in the area and connection to the PS11 station, inaugurated by QRCS in 2015. This way, we can minimise the environmental risks caused by septic tanks and stop pumping untreated sewage into the sea,” Eng. Shaqra explained.

Since its inception in 1992, Qatar Charity has managed to reach 29 million people through large scale projects at a total cost of 1.2 billion US dollars.

The organisation carries out a range of projects across developmental and humanitarian fields in more than 50 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Chad, and Kenya.

The State of Qatar has been working on several projects to help those in need in several countries around the world, with particular focus on Palestine.

Last month, Doha confirmed plans to establish a natural gas pipeline to double Gaza’s daily electricity supply.

“The project will help increase electric power to 400 megawatts, which is twice the current amount,” Doha’s envoy to the strip, Mohammed Al-Emadi told the Palestinian news agency Sama News. “This will help solve the electricity problem in the Gaza Strip.”

In February, authorities said some $360 million in Qatari financial assistance will be given to the besieged Gaza Strip for the year 2021, as per directives from Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

