Qatar could receive COVID-19 vaccine within a few months

Preliminary findings by Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. are encouraging

American pharmaceutical company Moderna, Inc. has signed an agreement with Qatar to provide citizens and residents with the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved.

Moderna’s vaccine has shown positive findings from Phase 1 and 2 of the vaccine’s clinicals trials as healthy adults produced the necessary antibodies and an immune reaction from T-cells and are on track to provide around 500 million doses of the vaccine across the world from early 2021.

The company has been working since the early days of the pandemic on the development, their testing process follows high safety and quality standards typically applied for vaccine development and has involved more than 30,000 participants in the United States.

“While there is a chance that not all of these potential vaccines will prove successful, negotiating early and securing a number of agreements enhances our chances of getting sufficient quantities of the vaccine early on at a time where there will be a huge global demand for approved COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation.

