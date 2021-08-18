Qatar crowned second with 19 medals at Arab Table Tennis Championship

The teams won 19 medals after a phenomenal performance in the competitive Arab championship.
Qatar’s table tennis teams emerged second in the Arab Table Tennis Championships after beating Bahraini and Tunisian counterparts in competitive finals in the Jordanian capital Amman.
The teams won 19 medals in total, including 4 golds, after an outstanding performance in the arena.
Qatar’s teams put up a major fight at the competition, coming second after Egypt.
President of the Arab Table Tennis Federation and Qatar Table Tennis Association Khalil Ahmad Al Mohannadi praised the team’s performance and congratulated the players for the medals.
“The performance of the team so far proves that Qatar’s sports are reaping the fruits of its efforts over the past years, following a deliberate strategy to reach this honourable level of results,” he said after they clinched their first gold.
Home’s favourites, Ahmed Khalil Al Muhannadi and Mohammed Abdul Wahab gave the country its first gold after defeating their Bahraini counterparts in straight sets (15-13, 11-6, 11-3) in men’s doubles, taking team to victory.
Read also: OPINION: PSG’s Messi signing is ‘Brand Qatar’ in action
Meanwhile, the second final saw Qatar’s Sultan Al Kuwari and Ahmed Eid competing heatedly in a battle with Tunisia, earning a silver medal after the final serve.
Following their footsteps, Ahmed Jabbar and Abdullah Abdel Wahab played a phenomenal match, winning a silver medal in the U19 doubles.
On the women’s side, Qatar’s Maryam Ali and Shawq Al Abdullah secured the bronze medal in the U-15 doubles.
Applauding the performance, Qatar’s Team Director Khalid Ali Al Kuwari said the team is “moving in the right direction as long as it takes care of all age groups and players.”
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube