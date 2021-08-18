37.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar crowned second with 19 medals at Arab Table Tennis Championship

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

News
Twitter: @MarsalQatar_EN

The teams won 19 medals after a phenomenal performance in the competitive Arab championship.

Qatar’s table tennis teams emerged second in the Arab Table Tennis Championships after beating Bahraini and Tunisian counterparts in competitive finals in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The teams won 19 medals in total, including 4 golds, after an outstanding performance in the arena.

Qatar’s teams put up a major fight at the competition, coming second after Egypt.

President of the Arab Table Tennis Federation and Qatar Table Tennis Association Khalil Ahmad Al Mohannadi praised the team’s performance and congratulated the players for the medals.

“The performance of the team so far proves that Qatar’s sports are reaping the fruits of its efforts over the past years, following a deliberate strategy to reach this honourable level of results,” he said after they clinched their first gold.

Home’s favourites, Ahmed Khalil Al Muhannadi and Mohammed Abdul Wahab gave the country its first gold after defeating their Bahraini counterparts in straight sets (15-13, 11-6, 11-3) in men’s doubles, taking team to victory.

Read also: OPINION: PSG’s Messi signing is ‘Brand Qatar’ in action

Meanwhile, the second final saw Qatar’s Sultan Al Kuwari and Ahmed Eid competing heatedly in a battle with Tunisia, earning a silver medal after the final serve.

Following their footsteps, Ahmed Jabbar and Abdullah Abdel Wahab played a phenomenal match, winning a silver medal in the U19 doubles.

On the women’s side, Qatar’s Maryam Ali and Shawq Al Abdullah secured the bronze medal in the U-15  doubles.

Applauding the performance, Qatar’s Team Director Khalid Ali Al Kuwari said the team is “moving in the right direction as long as it takes care of all age groups and players.”

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hundreds of Filipino workers in Qatar repatriated home

Farah AlSharif - 0
Repatriation flights have assisted 238 Filipinos from Qatar who have been stuck in the Gulf state.  Some 238 Filipino workers in Qatar have been repatriated...
Read more
Politics

Qatar holds calls with world leaders as Taliban holds first presser in Kabul

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Taliban held its first ever press conference since taking over the country, revealing faces of key leaders for the first time. Qatar's leadership held...
Read more
News

Qatar Fund injects $6.7m into Jordan’s education sector

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar's foreign minister was in Jordan earlier this week for a bilateral visit. The Qatar Fund for Development has offered a $6.7 million grant...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.