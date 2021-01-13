22.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Qatar custom bike, car show revs up to thank Kuwait’s mediation efforts

By Sana Hussain

Custom cars | Source: Qatar Custom Show

Kuwait will be the centre of focus at this year’s Qatar Customs Show.

Custom cars and bikes will go on show to bag awards at the three-day Qatar Custom Show (QCS) at the Qatar Racing Club (QRC), where a parade is expected to thank Kuwait.

The event, starting January 14 from between 3pm to 10pm, will be hosted at the the racing club for the first time since it started in 2013. The show was previously hosted at Aspire, Sheraton Park, and Katara. 

This year’s show includes a ‘Thank you, Kuwait’ motorcycle parade to recognise Kuwait’s effort in mediating the end to the Gulf crisis and the illegal blockade on Qatar. 

“So far we have 110 cars and 80 bikes. The numbers have increased despite the pandemic and people from other GCC states not being able to come,” said Khalid al-Hammadi, founder and organiser of the QCS. 

Al-Hammadi is a customised cars and bikes enthusiast who launched the show to appreciate the art and hobby in Qatar while bringing like-minded people together.

The organisers will hold the ‘Thank You Kuwait’ motorbike parade on January 15 starting at Qatar Sports Club on 2pm on Friday.

The bikers will pass through the Corniche and Airport Road, before they end their ride at the QRC. 

