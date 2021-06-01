42 C
Qatar customs thwarts attempt to smuggle illegal pills in cans of beans

By Farah AlSharif

Qatar customs have thwarted an attempt to smuggle illegal substances into the country using food cans.

Some 2,805 lyrica pills were found stuffed inside a shipment of baked bean cans after suspicions were raised by a Qatar customs inspector in the postal parcels department.

Images that surfaced online showed the white pills inside cans that donned the words “heal and eat”.

Authorities have continued to issue warnings against those attempting to carry illegal substances into the country, noting customs officials are provided all means of support, including developed means of detection, to catch culprits.

This is not the first time authorities have stopped the dealing of drugs in the country.

In October of 2020, the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs in Qatar thwarted an attempt to smuggle illegal narcotic pills.

The illegal substances were found hidden inside the sole of shoes that were packed in personal cargo. Narcotic drugs, or opioids, are only used for severe pain and can lead to death when they are not used properly for their intended purposes.

Earlier in the same month, authorities foiled a marine drug smuggling attempt of prohibited tobacco at Hamad Port.

In August alone, a total of 557 successful anti-drugs missions were recorded.

