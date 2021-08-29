Qatar ‘deeply regrets’ Algeria, Morocco severance of ties

The Gulf state expressed its regret of the severing of ties, calling for diplomatic channels to remain open between Algeria and Morocco.

Qatar expressed its deep regret at the severing of diplomatic relations between Algeria and Morocco, stressing the need to keep channels of dialogue and diplomacy open to resolve all outstanding problems as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Doha will remain keen on “everything that would preserve the march of joint Arab action and the cohesion of the Arab and Islamic nations.”

On Sunday, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with the Algerian ambassador to Qatar Dr. Mustafa Boutoura.

Doha has joined other Gulf state governments to call for the restoration of diplomatic ties between Morocco and Algeria.

Last week, Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco over what Algiers claimed to be “hostile” actions taken by Rabat, prompting many nations to publicly express regret over the growing diplomatic instability in North Africa.

“The incessant hostile acts carried out by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the review of relations between the two countries,” said a presidency statement. The consulates in each country will remain open, though Morocco has announced the closure of its Algiers embassy.

The tensions come as Algerian officials said the lethal wildfires that engulfed the North African last month country were the work of “terrorist” groups, one of which it claims was backed by Morocco. The forest fires burned tens of thousands of hectares of forest and killed at least 90 people.

Algeria has also pointed fingers at an independence movement of the Berber region of Kabylie, with authorities accusing the Movement for Self-determination of Kabylie (MAK) of being involved in the lynching of a man falsely accused of arson.

Moroccan and Algerian ties have been strained for decades, mainly over the issue of the Western Sahara. The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed since 1994.