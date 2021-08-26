40.2 C
Doha
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar delivers dozens of ventilators, Covid-19 aid to Pakistan

By Hala Abdallah

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & WellbeingCOVID-19
[QNA]

The Gulf state has been extending efforts to provide countries across the world with medical aid and vaccines to fight off the pandemic. 

A shipment of 50 ventilators and anti-Covid-19 medication sent by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has arrived in Pakistan, state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday. 

The aid was delivered after a decision by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and is among ongoing efforts to support the Gulf state’s allies in combatting the novel coronavirus, said Director-General of QFFD Khalifa Al Kuwari.

The Qatari official said that the pandemic has posed a critical challenge on countries around the world, affecting all sectors.

Read also: Thousands of Pakistanis provided access to safe water: Qatar Charity

Qatar’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said Doha will continue to stand in solidarity with all allies during the ongoing health crisis, suggesting its readiness to offer a helping hand. 

Since the pandemic struck in 2020, Qatar has provided urgent medical aid to more than 80 countries, in addition to a number of international organisations, the ambassador noted.

Earlier this year, the Gulf state pledged to provide one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan.

The move was announced during a meeting between Qatar’s ambassador and Pakistan’s National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser.

“Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said that Qatar highly values its close ties with Pakistan,” tweeted the diplomatic office.

“He said that Qatar will continue cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields to strengthen its economy & offered 1 Million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatari royal’s tweet sparks speculation over Arsenal takeover

Farah AlSharif - 0
Arsenal fans have been left to speculate a potential takeover after Qatar's Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al Thani tweeted cryptically about the Gunners.  It seems...
Read more
News

Qatar to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Afghans in transit

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Qatar is offering Covid-19 vaccine to evacuees temporarily staying in the country. Qatar is providing Covid-19 vaccines to...
Read more
News

Qatar slams Amnesty’s ‘sensationalist’ claims over migrant worker deaths

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar has been engaging with the UN's International Labour Organization since 2017 under a technical agreement to support the implementation of its historic...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar adds more countries to travel ‘red’ list

Hala Abdallah - 0
The ministry released new travel updates as efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 continues. Qatar's red travel list has been expanded to include more...

Rights groups criticise Qatar following Bidali release

News

US to deploy commercial airlines to evacuate Afghans from Qatar

News

Qatar banks increase of non-Qatari ownership is latest in ‘pro-market policies’

Business

‘Largest airlift of people in history’ not possible without Qatar: Biden

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.