Qatar delivers dozens of ventilators, Covid-19 aid to Pakistan

The Gulf state has been extending efforts to provide countries across the world with medical aid and vaccines to fight off the pandemic.
A shipment of 50 ventilators and anti-Covid-19 medication sent by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has arrived in Pakistan, state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.
The aid was delivered after a decision by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and is among ongoing efforts to support the Gulf state’s allies in combatting the novel coronavirus, said Director-General of QFFD Khalifa Al Kuwari.
The Qatari official said that the pandemic has posed a critical challenge on countries around the world, affecting all sectors.
Qatar’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said Doha will continue to stand in solidarity with all allies during the ongoing health crisis, suggesting its readiness to offer a helping hand.
Since the pandemic struck in 2020, Qatar has provided urgent medical aid to more than 80 countries, in addition to a number of international organisations, the ambassador noted.
Earlier this year, the Gulf state pledged to provide one million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan.
The move was announced during a meeting between Qatar’s ambassador and Pakistan’s National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser.
“Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani said that Qatar highly values its close ties with Pakistan,” tweeted the diplomatic office.
“He said that Qatar will continue cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields to strengthen its economy & offered 1 Million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan.