23.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar delivers tonnes of medical aid to Sudan 

By Hala Abdallah

-

A plane loaded with 79 tonnes of medical aid landed in Khartoum airport.

Qatar sent tonnes of medical assistance to Khartoum the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, the latest in efforts to support the Sudanese medical sector.

The aid contained 79 tonnes of medical aid that was organised and delivered under the “Safety for Sudan” campaign founded by Qatar Charity, the director of the Sudan office said.

Sudanese authorities thanked Qatar for its humanitarian assistance for the country’s health sector, with the director of bilateral relations at the Sudanese health ministry describing relations between the two states as “strong and solid”.

Read also: Sudan’s interim Vice President lands in Doha

The charity said the first shipment to Khartoum was part of the first phase of assistance, confirming the second phase will cover health, educational fields and others.

A statement by MOFA said the assistance was part of “distinguished relations” between Qatar and Sudan. 

In 2014, Qatar deposited $1 billion into Sudan’s Central Bank as part of an aid package, aimed at boosting Khartoum’s economy.

More recently in 2020, victims of deadly flooding that struck Sudan in 2020 received immediate emergency assistance from Qatar, while a fundraising drive raised almost 90 million Qatari riyals, more than half of which was personally donated by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Throughout the ongoing global health crisis, Doha has also helped Sudan combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, sending tonnes of medical aid to the African country.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Could Qatar’s strategic location help allay US-Iran tensions?

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Last month, Doha’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, Lolwah Al-Khater said her country is ready to create “constructive dialogue” between Washington and Tehran. A senior...
Read more
COVID-19

Four HMC facilities close as Qatar witnesses COVID-19 spike

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Four facilities close and physical attendance suspended at outpatient clinics across all HMC hospitals, as Qatar braces for a potential second wave.  Hamad Medical Corporation...
Read more
Sports

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Hala Abdallah - 0
The park claimed a Guinness World Records title for being the largest of its kind in the world. Qatar has become home to the world's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Where To Go & What To Do

Top 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Surprise your friends or your loved ones with an unforgettable day this Valentines Day.  Looking for a special place to spend this Valentine’s Day? From...

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

News

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

I thought I had recovered, then came ‘Long Covid’

COVID-19

Scottish court finds woman guilty of indecent behaviour on Qatar Airways...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.