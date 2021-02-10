Qatar delivers tonnes of medical aid to Sudan 

A plane loaded with 79 tonnes of medical aid landed in Khartoum airport.

Qatar sent tonnes of medical assistance to Khartoum the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, the latest in efforts to support the Sudanese medical sector.

The aid contained 79 tonnes of medical aid that was organised and delivered under the “Safety for Sudan” campaign founded by Qatar Charity, the director of the Sudan office said.

Sudanese authorities thanked Qatar for its humanitarian assistance for the country’s health sector, with the director of bilateral relations at the Sudanese health ministry describing relations between the two states as “strong and solid”.

Read also: Sudan’s interim Vice President lands in Doha

The charity said the first shipment to Khartoum was part of the first phase of assistance, confirming the second phase will cover health, educational fields and others.

A statement by MOFA said the assistance was part of “distinguished relations” between Qatar and Sudan.

In 2014, Qatar deposited $1 billion into Sudan’s Central Bank as part of an aid package, aimed at boosting Khartoum’s economy.

More recently in 2020, victims of deadly flooding that struck Sudan in 2020 received immediate emergency assistance from Qatar, while a fundraising drive raised almost 90 million Qatari riyals, more than half of which was personally donated by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Throughout the ongoing global health crisis, Doha has also helped Sudan combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, sending tonnes of medical aid to the African country.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube