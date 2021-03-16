Qatar delivers urgent aid to flood-hit victims in Malaysia

Thousands of families remain without basic living necessities following harsh floods in Malaysia.

Qatar Charity [QC] along with Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] have provided urgent assistance and donations to thousands of flood-victims in Malaysia as the country battles yet another devastating natural disaster.

The contribution comes in close cooperation with the Malaysian Medical Relief Society [MERCY], and aims to relieve some of the victim’s struggles in light of prolonged rainfall, flooding and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aid was delivered to three states that were identified by Qatar as being most affected by the flooding.

The charity said it identified three states that were most affected and delivered food aid and personal hygiene products to 2,188 families on March 10.

Around 248 families received aid in Benta area, in addition to 290 beneficiaries from five different villages in the Kuala Lipis area.

The relief is expected to continue during the upcoming weeks to ensure as many families are provided with basic food and medical necessities as possible, the organisation said.

The floods, which usually hit the northern states of Malaysia due to prolonged rainfall, have destroyed several houses and forced thousands of families to evacuate their homes.

In January, over 300 evacuation centres had been opened in several cities to provide shelter for the affected community. However, assistance is now more urgent than ever due to the added complications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are currently more than 15,000 active cases in Malaysia, with over 1,100+ new cases being reported daily.

The communities living in villages and rural areas were hit hardest by the floods and are now facing a shortage of basic needs, including food, clothing, drinking water and hygiene supplies.

The charity has been working on providing aid for thousands of displaced families in the country since January and is expected to continue with the project in the upcoming weeks, according to an official.

