Qatar delivers winter aid to Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Iraq

Thousands of refugees and displaced people remain in Iraq without proper necessities for survival.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] has delivered winter clothes and necessities to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Iraq as part of its “Warm Winter” campaign.

The one-month project, co-implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Iraq and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society [IRCS] helped 1,835 families, or 9,000 beneficiaries, obtain winter clothing and heaters to survive the harsh winter in the country.

“The project is part of QRCS’s strategic plan of improving the standard of living of the most vulnerable groups in disaster and conflict zones,” said Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development at QRCS.

“Now, the Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as Iraqi IDPs and returnees, can have access to basic humanitarian services and winterisation aid that help them to live better, preserve their dignity, and sustain the freezing winter.”

Read also: ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ arrive to Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Completed at a total cost of $109,620, the “Warm Winter” campaign was launched to improve the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons in Iraq, enabling them to withstand the severe cold and ensuring the safety of their children.

Over 1,00 warm clothes kits were given to children ranging from 2-10 years, QRCS announced. The kits included socks, cloves, trousers, and wool hats to keep them warm.

In addition, the organisation distributed 815 high-quality oil heaters for families in need.

As of 2019, more than 300,000 refugees from neighbouring countries fled to Iraq, the vast majority of which escaping violence and persecution in Syria.

The winter aid was given to refugees, IDPs, returnees, and poor families in Nineveh and Erbil, with a special focus on orphans and children with special needs.

The QRCS official added that the campaign significantly and evidently impacted the lives of the beneficiaries for the better and has alleviated some of their suffering.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube