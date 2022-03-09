Qatar discusses energy cooperation with US and UK officials

The global liquified natural gas giant recently increased its efforts to mitigate climate change.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, has met with key US and UK officials on Tuesday in an effort to boost cooperation with the two countries.

The QatarEnergy’s President and CEO met with John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, in Texas. The energy company said that the officials discussed “issues of mutual interest”, without releasing further information on the meeting.

Kerry served as the 68th US Secretary of State United between 2013 and 2017 under the former Barack Obama administration.

Al-Kaabi also met with Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy, where they discussed energy cooperation between the two ally states.

Similarly, Al-Kaabi discussed bilateral ties On Wednesday with Greg Hands, the UK’s Minister for Energy, Clean Growth, and Climate Change.

The meetings with the energy and climate officials come as QatarEnergy seeks to increase its efforts to balance between gas demands and mitigating climate change.

On Monday, the LNG giant announced that it updated its Sustainability Strategy.

Under the updated strategy, the company is going to increase the carbon intensity of Qatar’s LNG facilities by 35% instead the initial target of 25%. It also placed a new target for the carbon intensity of its upstream facilities by 25% instead of 15%.

The LNG producer’s updated strategy also includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The technology can capture more than 11 million tons per annum of CO2 in Qatar by 2035.

Qatar has been promoting LNG production as a safer and cleaner energy source.

Through its North Field Expansion project, the largest of its kind in the world, it is set to increase Qatar’s annual LNG production capacity from 77 million metric tonnes to 126 million tonnes by 2027.

The Gulf state’s role as a top LNG producer came under the global spotlight amidst discussions over energy security in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More recently, Austria’s Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer held talks over energy cooperation with Qatar in a bid to reduce its current dependence on Russian gas.

