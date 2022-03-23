24 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Qatar discusses initiative to provide Yemen with electricity

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Econoler

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has discussed initiatives to support Yemen’s electricity sector on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

This came during a meeting between Director General of QFFD, Khalifa Al-Kuwari, and Yemen’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Anwar Kalashat. The officials looked into joint cooperation and Qatar’s possible support for electricity projects in the war-torn country.

Al-Kuwari and Kalashat also discussed current projects funded by QFFD, including the power station in Aden, that was established in 2017. The station stopped working after almost a year since its completion as it required maintenance.

The Qatar Electricity Station was established to help the people of Yemen to cope with the scorching summer heat. QFFD also provided the Yemeni city with two mobile power units with a capacity of 61 MW.

GCC ‘considering’ talks with Yemen’s Houthi rebels in Riyadh

On Sunday, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi has discussed energy cooperation with Kalshat.

Yemen has been a battle ground between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

The war has destroyed the country’s infrastructure, leaving a large number of its population unable to access basic resources. Only 41.7% of Yemen’s population have access to an electricity network.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed an air and sea blockade on Yemen in 2015, which contributed to the worsening humanitarian situation in Sanaa. The blockade has disrupted the flow of oil and much-needed goods.

Solar power became the main source of energy for many parts of Yemen, enabling hospitals and schools to continue to operate.

Yemen has turned into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis following seven years of war and an absence of a political resolution.

According to Save the Children, January was the deadliest month in Yemen since 2018, where one civilian was killed or injured every hour. The flare up came following multiple attacks claimed by the Houthi rebels on the UAE.

In February, the US announced the additional sale of fighter jets to the UAE, a move slammed by rights groups, including Human Rights Watch (HRW), as a continuation of war.

The UN said that more than 14 million people in Yemen, 80% of the population, are in acute need of humanitarian assistance. The war has also displaced more than three million people.

