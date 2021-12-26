Qatar donates 40 million dollars to Indonesia to support health sector

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is partnering with Impact Credit Solutions (ICS) to launch the Indonesia Resilience Fund (IRF).

Doha, through the Qatar Fund for Development has announced it is pumping 40 million dollars into Indonesia’s health sector as it works with local partners there to help people gain better access to medicine and other healthcare requirements.

Like many countries around the world, Indonesia’s health sector has been facing numerous challenges due to shortages of staff and supplies which have been further strained due to Covid-19, while Qatar, in recent months has taken it upon itself to assist its allies and other nations through delivering medical aid and financial assistance.

This latest agreement was signed between QFFD and ICS and is not limited to resuscitating the Indonesian health sector, the deal also provides funds to the country’s food industry while also channeling resources dedicated to women entrepreneurs through local organisations.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector has been greatly affected and continues to suffer from a lack of financial support as well as what some have described as mismanagement, this in turn, has affected patients depriving them of essential and necessary healthcare.

QFFD will be funding the IRF with around 40 million USD over a period of two years. This

agreement serves as a QFFD’s plan to provide access to better healthcare and to

improve the economic empowerment of Indonesia through helping raise its citizens’ living standards .