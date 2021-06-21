38.2 C
Doha
Monday, June 21, 2021
Qatar donates 4,000 books to Somalia’s National Library

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Culture
The library’s latest effort is part of its mission to preserve heritage and create a reliable environment for information around the world. 

Qatar National Library [QNL] has donated over 4,000 books in various fields to the Somali National Library [SNL].

The move aims to build a strong relationship between the two countries and serve as the start of a range of donations to come.

Calling all bookworms! Qatar National Library to re-open on Sunday, 30 May

In a speech, Somalia’s minister of information and culture Osman Abukar Dubbe thanked the Qatari government and its people for all the generous support throughout the years, highlighting that books are considered extremely precious gifts due to the great knowledge and cultural value they hold.

More than two decades of conflict has taken a massive toll on Somalia’s educational system, which has been characterised by poor quality, insufficient numbers of qualified teachers as well as inadequate resources.

The country has the lowest school enrolment rates in the world due to a lack of resources, especially in rural areas.

Qatar’s recent donation contributes greatly to educational resources available in the country, helping thousands of people with scientific and educational references.

The books donated cover fields of knowledge, research, and science, marking the beginning of exchanging experiences and archaeological materials between the two libraries.

Somali Education Minister iAbdullah AbuBakr Hajji said Qatar has been dedicating itself to supporting Somalia through times in need, all of which is seen in the number of humanitarian and infrastructure projects funded by the Gulf state.

These include the construction of the Mogadishu-Afgoye road, the construction of some government headquarters as well as a range of humanitarian work.

