Qatar donates dialysis machines to hospitals in besieged Gaza

Qatar’s generous donation aims to help the healthcare system in Gaza save the lives of hundreds of patients with kidney failure.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] has donated 11 dialysis machines for several hospitals in Gaza in an effort to support the country’s healthcare system and ensure adequate services are provided to patients.

The donation, part of the organisation’s Gaza Dialysis Services Support project, came at a total cost of $486,000, which serves three hospitals run by Gaza’s health ministry.

The project aims to improve the quality of health services provided for patients with kidney failure in Palestine, expanding Qatar’s generous donations to its healthcare system.

Six machines will be given to Shohadaa Al Aqsa Hospital, four will go to the European Hospital and one will be provided to the Turkish Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Dr. Akram Nassar, Head of QRCS’s representation mission in Gaza, said.

“This intervention is part of QRCS’s efforts to upgrade dialysis services. In 2018, we accomplished a similar project, under which 10 dialysis machines and medical consumables were supplied for dialysis departments at some hospitals of Gaza,” said Dr. Nassar.

Dr. Kamal Khattab, Director of the Shohadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital, said that the machines are expected to greatly improve the quality of service at the hospital’s department.

“The machines newly provided by QRCS would mark a significant enhancer of the result rates at the hospital’s dialysis department,” Dr. Khattab said.

“Currently, we have 18 machines, and we face constant difficulties with low result rates of 50-60%, due to the recurrent machine breakdowns, lack of spare parts amid the blockade, and repetitive power cuts that cause machines to stop working suddenly.”

The State of Qatar has been working on several projects to help those in need in several countries around the world, with particular focus on Palestine.

Earlier this month, Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] started constructing a sewage system for thousands of citizens in the southern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip to help ease the struggles of thousands under illegal Israeli occupation.

The initiative is part of a $400,000 project that is set to help over 70,000 people in the district and includes laying 7km wastewater collection and drainage pipelines.

Last month, Doha also confirmed plans to establish a natural gas pipeline to double Gaza’s daily electricity supply.

“The project will help increase electric power to 400 megawatts, which is twice the current amount,” Doha’s envoy to the strip, Mohammed Al-Emadi told the Palestinian news agency Sama News. “This will help solve the electricity problem in the Gaza Strip.”

In February, authorities said some $360 million in Qatari financial assistance will be given to the besieged Gaza Strip for the year 2021, as per directives from Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

